Documents reveal nonprofit’s plan to downplay abortion in the midterms

The young woman furrows her brow. ‘’But you fought so hard for abortion rights,’’ she says.

‘’And you know what’s a bigger deal?’’ her grandmother replies gently. ‘’Unsafe communities, soaring prices, and schools that don’t care about their kids or their parents.’’

WASHINGTON — In a Facebook ad targeting voters in four states that could decide control of Congress next month, a young woman announces to her grandmother that the Supreme Court’s decision eliminating constitutional protections for abortion is ‘’such a big deal.’’

‘’And we’ll both keep fighting,’’ her grandmother assures her. ‘’But we must send a message on other issues hurting other people every day. And that’s what’s on my mind now.’’

The ad, which seeks to marry the pro-abortion rights position with Republican talking points on other topics, is part of a broader effort by a conservative nonprofit, Independent Women’s Voice, to blunt the impact of June’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision on next month’s midterms.

A fund-raising proposal and other internal memos prepared by Independent Women’s Voice were obtained by the watchdog group Documented and shared with The Washington Post. They illustrate the fear among conservatives that new restrictions on abortion could hurt the GOP’s chances of retaking control of Congress. They also reflect the quest among conservative groups to develop strategies to neutralize the issue for abortion rights supporters who otherwise lean Republican.

‘’As we predicted last May, the left has used the Dobbs decision to manufacture through misinformation a War on Women 2.0-playbook, updated from 2012, to drive women away from common-sense conservative positions and no one is effectively countering it,’’ argues the September proposal, titled ‘’A WINNING STRATEGY.’’

Independent Women’s Voice is led by Heather Higgins, an heiress to the Vicks VapoRub fortune, who once touted her group as a tool in the ‘’Republican conservative arsenal’' because: ‘’Being branded as neutral but actually having the people who know, know that you’re actually conservative puts us in a unique position.’’

Higgins declined to be interviewed for this article but issued a written statement saying, in part, ‘’Our starting premise is that intelligent public policy requires honest and accurate discussion about underlying facts.’’ She said her group has ‘’no electioneering plans to advocate for or against any candidate.’’

A separate fall proposal for donors promises the group will ‘’execute targeted campaigns . . . to drive moderate or slightly left-leaning audiences toward conservative policies and ideas.’’ The aim, the proposal states, is to ‘’WIN.’’

A third document, called ‘’campaign strategy,’’ says Independent Women’s Voice is ‘’the only group on the right’' that’s focused on ‘’non-base demographics’' and is ‘’perfectly positioned in the upcoming midterm elections . . . to move these groups towards conservative policies, and as a corollary, conservative candidates.’’

The group is registered as a 501(c)(4) charitable organization, a designation that allows it to engage in political campaign activity so long as that activity isn’t its primary purpose. In exchange, it is exempt from disclosing its donors and paying federal income taxes.

Among the groups that have reported funding Independent Women’s Voice or its sister 501(c)(3) organization, Independent Women’s Forum, are the Charles Koch Foundation; top conservative donor-advised funds, including DonorsTrust and Donors Capital Fund; and several groups, such as the Judicial Crisis Network, that are associated with Leonard Leo, the former longtime head of the Federalist Society who advised former president Donald Trump on judicial nominations and oversees a vast network of conservative advocacy organizations.

The ‘’WINNING STRATEGY’' memo states that Independent Women’s Voice is uniquely positioned to address Dobbs ‘’precisely because we don’t take a position on abortion — we just simply point out the facts.’’

According to the memo, the court’s decision ‘’has little impact on changing the status quo.’’

More than a dozen states have banned or mostly banned the procedure since the decision. Changes continue to ripple. Just last month, the Republican-dominated legislature in West Virginia approved a near-total abortion ban.

Higgins, in her statement, acknowledged, ‘’Obviously, Dobbs changed abortion law, but not nearly as dramatically and drastically as some of the hype encourages women to believe.’’ She said her group’s aim was countering a ‘’toxic deluge of misinformation.’’

At the center of the group’s work is the ad featuring the young woman and her grandmother, called ‘’It’s Not 1973 Anymore,’’ a reference to the year the Supreme Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade found a constitutional right to abortion.

The ad started running last week and, in two days, drew as many as 70,000 views by women in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, and Pennsylvania, according to the Facebook ad archive, suggesting the project pitched to donors last month is in an early stage of execution. Higgins said Independent Women’s Voice would be delivering additional messaging via digital platforms as well as streaming TV services and text message.

The Facebook ad appears aimed at the ‘’25 to 30 percent of Republican-leaning women who support exceptions, who maybe even support abortion rights in the first trimester, and who in any other year would vote Republican because of inflation, gas prices, and crime,’’ said Christine Matthews, a Republican pollster at Bellwether Research and Consulting, which had no role in making the ad.

‘’The polling is showing that in some places, these women have reservations about voting for a Republican whose position is absolutely no exceptions for abortion,’’ Matthews said. ‘’The ad is trying to give those women permission to vote based on other issues, to not prioritize the abortion issue.’’

‘’In that sense, it’s probably a smart ad,’’ she said.