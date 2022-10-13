Inflation jumped faster than expected in September, dashing hopes it has peaked

The consumer price index rose 0.4 percent last month, the largest increase since June, triggered by big jumps in the cost of food, rent, and medical care, the report said. The annual inflation rate declined slightly to 8.2 percent, down from a four-decade peak of 9 percent in June, although still historically high.

The disheartening report from the Labor Department signaled there’s no end in sight to the pain of fast-rising prices and the aggressive steps by the Federal Reserve seeking to force them down.

WASHINGTON — Hopes that inflation had peaked over the summer were dashed on Thursday, as new government data showed prices for a wide range of products and services accelerated faster than expected in September, with one key measure reaching a fresh 40-year high.

But so-called core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, increased 0.6 percent in September and was up 6.6 percent over the previous year. That annual rate was the fastest pace since 1982 and alarmed economists because it showed inflation is becoming more entrenched in the economy.

“My initial reaction is ‘ugh,’ ” Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at financial information website Bankrate.com, said of the new data. “We want to be liberated from this, but we haven’t been yet.”

Investors initially reacted negatively to the report. Major US stock indexes plunged out of fears the data solidified continued aggressive Fed interest rate hikes. But emblematic of recent market volatility, a surprising rally sent stocks sharply higher.

Still, the report was bad news for Americans, whose wages aren’t keeping up with fast-rising prices.

A sign of those mounting pressures came Thursday as the Social Security Administration announced an 8.7 percent boost in monthly benefits payments next year, the largest cost of living adjustment in more than four decades. Consumers will also likely face persistently higher borrowing costs for auto loans, mortgages, and credit cards as Fed officials are expected to continue to try to tamp down inflation by raising interest rates.

The new inflation data, the last to come before next month’s midterm elections, also was an unwelcome development for President Biden and congressional Democrats. Polls have shown that inflation and the economy rank as the most important issues to voters, and Republicans on the campaign trail and in advertisements have blamed the problem on Democrats, who control Congress and the White House.

“Democrats have proven that as long as they have one-party control of Washington, they will keep running our economy into the ground,” Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, said in a statement. “In 25 days, the American people will get the chance to make a change.”

Biden met with his economic team Thursday and said there has been some progress on inflation as the annualized rate slowed significantly from July through September compared to the second quarter of the year. But he acknowledged there’s more work to do and argued that Democrats had taken a step in that direction longer term with the recently enacted Inflation Reduction Act, which will lower health insurance premiums and prescription drug costs for seniors.

President Biden celebrated the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act last month. DOUG MILLS/NYT

“Fighting the global inflation that is affecting countries around the world and working families here at home is my top priority,” Biden said in a statement.

High inflation is an international problem in large part because of disruptions in energy supplies caused by the Ukraine war and sanctions by the United States and its allies on Russia for the invasion. Gasoline prices hit records here in June but declined through much of the summer. Prices declined 4.9 percent from August to September, according to the Labor Department.

But gas prices have started climbing again in recent weeks because of seasonal maintenance and problems at some regional refineries. The average national price for a gallon of regular gasoline, $3.91 on Thursday, is up about 20 cents over the past month, according to AAA, the automotive and travel organization.

Additional pressure on the cost of gas is coming after Saudi Arabia and other oil-producing nations in the OPEC+ group announced last week that they planned to substantially cut production to try to stabilize prices.

Rising gas prices along with higher inflation will help Republicans if they drive the news cycle in the election homestretch instead of issues such as abortion rights that favor Democrats, said Kyle Kondik, a political analyst at the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics.

“There are still undecideds in the polls,” he said. “The more inflation talk, the better it is for Republicans.”

The decline in gasoline prices in the inflation report was partially offset by prices for natural gas, which increased 2.9 percent compared to August. That was one of the largest product increases in the report. Overall, energy prices were down 2.1 percent for the month, but still up nearly 20 percent compared to a year earlier.

Grocery prices increased 0.7 percent in September compared to August, a slowdown from the spring and early summer. But compared to a year ago, prices are 13 percent higher.

Food and energy prices can be highly volatile because of supply disruptions from bad weather and other problems, such as a bird flu outbreak that caused egg prices to spike in the spring. Federal Reserve officials prefer to look at core prices, which exclude food and energy, to get a better sense of how much inflation is spreading through the economy.

Gas prices have begun to rise again after stabilizing in the summer.. David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

But Thursday’s data showed the core consumer price index rising faster than the broader one. Leading the way was rent, which was up 0.8 percent in September compared to August. Airline fares were up 0.8 percent for the same period and new vehicle prices were up 0.7 percent.

“The report suggests inflation is going to be higher for longer than the Fed had hoped,” said Julia Pollak, chief economist at online job site ZipRecruiter.

Fed officials have aggressively hiked their benchmark interest rate by a cumulative 3 percentage points since March. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell promised last month that they would not let up on interest rate hikes until there is “clear evidence” inflation is returning to normal because “a failure to restore price stability would mean far greater pain later on.”

Pollak said the good news is that higher interest rates should help tamp down demand on products and services measured by core inflation, which the Fed watches most closely. But although job growth remained solid in September, rising rates also could lead to higher unemployment and cause a recession.

Hamrick noted that winter is approaching and higher energy prices could add to Americans’ problems while also continuing to drive up inflation. So the battle to rein it in is far from over.

“It’s hard to make the assertion that we’re there yet,” he said.

Jim Puzzanghera can be reached at jim.puzzanghera@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @JimPuzzanghera.