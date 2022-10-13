The Jan. 6 committee has voted to subpoena Trump. What happens now?

But what does a subpoena mean? Will Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney actually get to deeply question Trump on her own terms and under oath?

The move, no doubt, was meant as an act of political theatre, to both shock and grab headlines.

In what is likely its final televised hearing, the US House select committee investigating the attack on the Capitol and its members unanimously voted to issue a subpoena to former President Trump to testify in front of the committee.

In short, probably not.

But first, let’s unwrap the action.

The January 6th committee claims to have interviewed at least 1,000 witnesses and issued at least 100 subpoenas to legally force other witnesses to at least show up for questions.

It’s important to note here that they don’t have to answer questions if they decide to invoke their right under the Fifth Amendment, which guarantees that no one will be forced to give incriminating information against themselves. But they do need to at least appear. So far, all but a handful have.

After the 9-0 vote to issue the subpoena to the former president Thursday afternoon, Trump will now be formally notified that he is asked to speak with the committee at an agreed-upon time.

Trump basically three choices at this point. 1. He could decide to testify and answer all their questions. 2. He could agree to be asked questions and repeatedly plead the Fifth Amendment as he has done in other matters. 3. He could refuse to comply.

Interestingly, Trump has advised four people — Steve Bannon, Kash Patel, Mark Meadows and Dan Scavino — not to comply with the subpoenas from the same committee. Bannon was eventually prosecuted for not doing so.

But there is a key difference with those subpeonas. They came months ago. Now the committee is facing the possibility that it will soon be disbanded.

Here’s why: Thursday’s vote took place just 26 days before the midterm elections. Most non-partisan political analysts in the last week have coalesced around the idea that Republicans will win the House, possibly by a comfortable margin. If they do take control of that chamber, Republicans will have the ability to disband this committee. They wouldn’t take the gavel until January, but after that, anything possible, which means the clock is ticking.

The bottom line is that Trump could simply wait it out until the committee’s fate is determined and there isn’t a lot that the current House committee can do about that.

After this not the first time a committee has issued a subpoena against a former president. In 1848, the House Committee on Foreign Affairs issued subpoenas against former presidents John Quincy Adams and John Tyler over a matter of how federal money was being spent. In the McCarthy red-scare era in 1953, the House Committee on Un-American Activities sent a subpoena to former President Truman where they hoped to ask whether one of his appointments had communist ties.

Do you know what happened with all three former presidents? None ended up testifying.

Trump, it is fair to say, knows a lot about lawsuits. No president has been involved in more of them as either a plaintiff or defendant. In fact — unbelievable as it sounds — just minutes before the subpoena vote, the US Supreme Court issued a ruling against Trump in the matter of the Mar-a-Lago raid.

Throughout his long history with lawsuits, first as a developer, then as a celebrity, and later as president, Trump’s method has routinely been the same: Use every legal means available to delay, delay, delay.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com.