Parkland school shooting jury spares gunman death penalty in 2018 massacre

On each of the counts, jurors found that prosecutors had established aggravating factors including that the murders were especially cruel and heinous — indicating that the case met the threshold for death penalty eligibility. But they also decided that the most egregious elements of the attack did not outweigh the mitigating factors presented by defense attorneys.

The sentence caps an emotional three-month trial in which victims’ relatives and survivors recounted the Valentine’s Day massacre in painful detail. The 12-member jury deliberated for seven hours before reaching their decision in the deadliest US mass shooting case to go to trial.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A jury Thursday recommended Nikolas Cruz get life in prison for killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018, sparing Cruz from a death sentence after his lawyers argued he had a troubled upbringing, including allegations his biological mother abused drugs and alcohol while pregnant.

As the verdicts were being read, many parents of the victims gently shook their heads. One juror clutched a tissue, wiping tears from her eyes. Cruz mostly stared down at a desk. Later, as victims’ family members left the courtroom, some relatives sobbed and collapsed into each others’ arms. Several lashed out angrily at the jurors, accusing them of too easily buying into the defense’s argument that Cruz suffered from mental illness.

How could mitigating factors apply to “this shooter, who they recognized committed terrible acts — shooting some victims more than once ... pressing the barrel of his weapon to my daughter’s chest?” asked Tony Montalto, whose 14-year-old daughter Gina was killed in the school. “That doesn’t outweigh that poor little what’s his name had a tough upbringing?”

The gunman had already pleaded guilty to 17 counts of premeditated first-degree murder, and jurors had to decide on his sentence for each count. Cruz also wounded 17 other students and school staff members during his rampage in Parkland, Fla., a prosperous Fort Lauderdale suburb bordering the Everglades.

The shooting galvanized students in Parkland and elsewhere to speak out against gun violence, leading to the creation of the student-led “March for Our Lives” gun control movement. The shooting, which Cruz carried out when he was 19, also accelerated school safety and security measures nationwide and prompted debate over arming teachers in the classroom.

Although the trial was designed to help South Florida heal after Cruz’s heinous crimes shattered families and left Parkland students struggling with lifelong trauma, it also sparked a discussion over capital punishment as well as whether society should show any sympathy to killers who may be mentally deficient due to possible prenatal alcohol exposure.

Cruz’s sentencing trial featured weeks of gruesome, emotional testimony that included video of how he wandered the hallways of the school with an AR-15 rifle, shooting some of his victims at point-blank range. Jurors also toured the wing of the school where the attack occurred, seeing classrooms that had largely been untouched in the years since the shooting.

During closing arguments on Tuesday, prosecutors accused Cruz of carefully planning his attack for years, and they said he carried it out with ruthless precision.

Broward County prosecutor Michael J. Satz said Cruz began researching other mass shootings — including the 1999 attack on Columbine High School and a 2007 shooting at a high school in Finland — several years before he carried out his own assault at Marjory Stoneman Douglas. Cruz also purchased his rifle a year before the attack and spent several months gradually amassing ammunition.

Three days before he walked into the school, where he was a former student, Cruz made a video in which he foreshadowed his plans by vowing to become “the next school shooter of 2018.” Cruz selected Valentine’s Day to carry out his attack, and he moved throughout three floors of the school’s “1200 wing” shooting his victims — at times pressing his weapon directly onto their skin before he pulled the trigger, Satz added.

“The testimony revealed the unspeakable, horrific brutality and the relentless cruelty that the defendant performed,” Katz told the jurors. “This plan was goal directed. It was calculated. It was purposeful, and it was a systematic massacre.”

But Cruz’s defense attorneys urged jurors to spare his life, describing him as a “brain-damaged, broken, mentally ill person through no fault of his own.”

Throughout the trial, Cruz’s defense attorneys alleged that Cruz suffered from “neurological disorders” related to fetal alcohol spectrum disorder. Defense witnesses, including medical experts and some Cruz family members, testified that his late biological mother, Brenda Woodard, was an alcoholic and abused drugs, including crack cocaine, while pregnant with him.

“He was literally poisoned in Brenda’s womb,” Melisa McNeill, Cruz’s lead defense attorney, told jurors. “He was doomed in the womb. And in a civilized society, do we kill brain damaged, mentally ill, broken people?”

To apply the death penalty, the jury had to reach a unanimous decision. Speaking directly to jurors during her closing argument, McNeill pleaded with the jurors to take time in reaching their decision, saying they would have to live with the outcome for the rest of their lives.

“The state of Florida wants to put you in a state of hate, and anger, and vengeance, because if that is where you are at, you are more likely to send that young man to death,” said McNeill, who is a public defender. “And the law that we all live by tells jurors that we must not make decisions based on passion, emotion or anger.”

“Sentencing Nikolas to death will serve not purpose other than vengeance,” McNeill added.