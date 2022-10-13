Area’s immigration attorneys have been stepping up for decades

I was pleased to see your front-page article about the wonderfully talented and dedicated group of immigration attorneys we are fortunate to have in the Commonwealth (“Mass. lawyers ready when migrants need advocates,” Page A1, Oct. 8). During my 37 years as an organizer and regional director of Amnesty International USA (1975-2012), we knew we could count on these men and women and their colleagues at area law schools to defend the rights of refugees and asylum seekers from a wide diversity of countries. Emma Lazarus is casting a blessing upon them.

Joshua Rubenstein