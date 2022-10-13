Elon Musk’s ‘X’ files

Where to begin? In 1999, he was a cofounder of X.com , an online bank that eventually morphed into PayPal. That event set Musk on the road to becoming the richest man in the world.

Musk still owns the domain X.com, which is effectively blank. I’ll explain why in a second. He also owns the domain x.com/x, which conjures a page with the lower-case letter “y.” And “Y” is the nickname of Musk’s second child with the pop star whose name isn’t actually Grimes, but that’s what Claire Elise Boucher has chosen to call herself. Boucher briefly referred to herself as “c,” the scientific symbol for the speed of light in a vacuum.

We are dealing with extraordinarily exhibitionistic and eccentric people, to be sure.

My non-ex-readers may remember my attempted explanation of the Grimes-Musk name games a couple of years ago, when they called their first child X AE A-12. That boy is now 2½ and known simply as “X.” He made a cameo appearance in a recent Financial Times interview with Musk: “He is cooing as he watches videos of rockets on his iPad while his dad discusses rockets with his team.”

Dad’s rockets are pretty amazing. Musk hopes to land a NASA mission on the moon in either 2025 or 2026, and he has been launching Starlink communications satellites to facilitate Internet use in war-torn Ukraine. Have you ever seen a double-tracked Starlink array in the night sky? It is a startling and discombobulating experience.

I forgot to mention: Musk’s space business is named SpaceX. As expected, Musk’s successful line of Tesla automobiles has a Model X, exemplifying, perhaps, its exorbitant $120,000 price tag.

X is of course our symbol for the unknown, borrowed from the Arabs who extrapolated the first principles of algebra in Baghdad more than a millennium ago. It hails from the Arabic word for “thing”; Musk could have simply named his children Thing One and Thing Two, but I’m off on an excursus here.

In this photo taken with a long exposure, a string of Elon Musk's SpaceX Starlink satellites passed over an old stone house near Florence, Kan., May 6, 2021. Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

X has imputed meanings as well. The X-Men have extra powers. The X Games feature extreme sports. X can connote mystery; consider “The X-Files” or John Singer Sargent’s sensual “Portrait of Madame X” — “the best thing I have ever done,” he remarked. The subject, a glamorous American expatriate named Virginie Amélie Avegno Gautreau had hoped to remain anonymous, but her plunging neckline was deemed too scandalous for 1884 Paris.





Musk has grander plans for X, meaning the placeholder Internet site X.com. He has talked off and on about creating an all-encompassing web app modeled after China’s successful WeChat, an omnibus application that allows users to text, telephone, surf the web, transfer money, video conference, play games, buy stuff, and more.

X turns out to be the name of three holding companies (X Holdings I, II, and III) Musk created in Delaware as part of his ongoing bid to take over Twitter. It’s assumed, incorrectly, I suspect, that Musk wants to seize hold of Twitter as some grand act of mischief, reversing the site’s current ban on Donald Trump and like-minded miscreants. More probably he wants to use Twitter’s tens of millions of US subscribers as a base to launch a US knockoff of WeChat.

TwitterX? It might happen and you wouldn’t even notice it. Musk is the master of misdirection, promoting himself as a “perfume salesman” (Musk — do ya geddit?) while simultaneously dominating the electric vehicle market where companies such as General Motors and Ford are floundering to gain purchase.

When Musk is involved, expect the unexpected.

Alex Beam’s column appears regularly in the Globe. Follow him on Twitter @imalexbeamyrnot.