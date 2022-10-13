The incredible shrinking (yet ascending) Herschel Walker campaign

When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade this year, Scott said of the ruling: “I firmly believe that life begins at conception and that every child deserves to be welcomed into this world with open and loving arms. Abortion ends a life. It is abhorrent and has no place in our society.”

Re “Despite multiple scandals, Herschel Walker could still win,” by Renée Graham (Ideas, Oct. 9): Republicans are circling the wagons around Georgia’s GOP Senate candidate, Herschel Walker, despite his history of mental illness, allegations of domestic violence, and recent abortion scandal. Florida’s junior Republican senator, Rick Scott, a dedicated anti-abortion voice, is one of Walker’s most ardent supporters.

Scott’s full-throated support of Walker not only mirrors his party’s devaluation of principles and conduct; it also shows that all of his sanctimonious talk about the sanctity of life was insincere and that it doesn’t matter what is right or wrong as long as you win.

Jim Paladino

Tampa





It’s a measure of the acumen of the electorate

Reporter Jess Bidgood points out the substantial downside of Republican candidates including Herschel Walker of Georgia (“With Senate control at stake, GOP taking risk with extreme candidates,” Page A1, Oct. 5). But if there is one thing that former president Donald Trump taught us, it is to never overestimate the acumen of the electorate.

Mark Brady

Dix Hills, N.Y.





Swing voters, ask yourselves: What does the GOP really want?

This election campaign has reached a stage that cries out for swing voters to begin asking themselves, “Why is the Republican Party so desperate to gain power?” The GOP claims fidelity to a shared value system while forsaking every moral principle, every canon of fair play, and every ethical standard. The party supports candidates with backgrounds ranging from questionable to disgusting. They clearly are believers in democracy only when the results suit them. They are the furthest thing from “a loyal opposition.”

Other than attacking Democrats, they offer nothing in the way of a program. Yet if one listens carefully, the quiet part is beginning to leak out. They would eliminate Social Security and Medicare as we know it. They would shift the tax burden away from the wealthy toward the middle and working classes. They would leave only “Bambi” on the shelves of school libraries. They would roll back the rights of women and compel battered wives to remain in dangerous marriages. Contraception would probably be criminalized, as would any form of nontraditional union. Voting rights would be curtailed to ensure the GOP’s permanent control. Civil liberties would fade away. This new Republican Party would unravel the progress of the last 90 years.

The swing voter should consider whether the cultural appeal of the GOP alone could possibly explain the ferocity of the party’s conviction that the end justifies the means. Republicans’ barely disguised scheme should strike fear into the rest of us.

William Koscher

Ludlow