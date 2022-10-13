The Jan. 6 panel throws a gauntlet at Trump’s feet

He won’t of course testify. You can bet your last dollar on that. Still, it was an important symbolic move after a Thursday hearing that effectively tied together the planning, plotting, lies, and illegalities that Trump and his team pursued.

After offering a riveting recapitulation of the Jan. 6, 2021, storming of the US Capitol and the scheming and incitement that precipitated it, the House select committee subpoenaed the man at the root of the violent attempt to subvert the 2020 election, former president Donald Trump.

Three things stood out as particularly powerful. One was the new video of congressional leaders, in a secure location after having scrambled to escape the invading MAGA marauders, calling various federal and state officials for help in dealing with the violent mob.

New footage shows congressional leaders pleading for help during Capitol attack Share The committee played never-before-seen footage of top congressional leaders pleading for help to call off the violence.

A second was watching top Trump officials or advisers, including erstwhile attorney general William Barr and acting deputy attorney general Richard Donoghue, testifying that they had told Trump that various election-fraud claims were nonsense — followed by footage of Trump, only days later, repeating those very debunked claims.

A third: watching footage of Trump advisers Roger Stone and Michael Flynn in the company of far-right groups involved with the violet melee — and then seeing both men invoke the Fifth Amendment when questioned by the Jan. 6 committee.

Committee plays video of Roger Stone before and after the election Share The committee played video of Trump associate Roger Stone saying “[expletive] the voting, let’s get right to the violence” on Nov. 2, 2020.

The day’s presentation buttressed, underscored, and enlarged what we’ve already learned through other committee hearings and investigative reporting: that Trump’s inner circle repeatedly told him that the 2020 presidential election was legitimate and without widespread fraud; that Trump nevertheless tried to get top Department of Justice officials to falsely declare there was such fraud — and when rebuffed, considered replacing then-acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen with a lackey who would spread that lie, relenting only when faced with the prospects of mass DOJ resignations; that Trump pressured Vice President Mike Pence to reject some Electoral College slates even after key members of the White House legal team and scheme-originator John Eastman had told him it was illegal; that the Secret Service and Trump knew some members of the crowd were armed with dangerous weapons, but Trump still sent them to march on the Capitol; and that for an agonizing 187 minutes, while lawmakers ran or hid from the MAGA mob, Trump ignored entreaties to call off his supporters.

Although Trump will surely rebuff the committee, it has still done the nation a huge service by presenting us with a comprehensive picture of his culpability for Jan. 6. Now American voters, and particularly Republicans, need to decide what to do with that information.

As I’ve noted before, a rational person can’t profess both to support American democracy and back a political rogue who tried to overturn the election results. But that reality creates huge cognitive dissonance for conservatives. It forces Republicans who put their faith in Trump or initially believed his preposterous election lie to acknowledge, if only to themselves, that they were wrong.

Some continue to take refuge in the stolen-election nonsense. Although others have backed off claims of the pixilated Mr. MyPillow variety, they have sought alternative shelter in any number of other conservative safe spaces. One is the assertion that the committee’s investigation is illegitimate because House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy didn’t make appointments thereto, a path he ostensibly decided upon because House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected several of his initial nominees. Problem: As committee chairman Bennie Thompson noted on Thursday, almost all the evidence the committee has presented has come from Republicans, many of whom served in the Trump administration.

Another claim is that whatever Trump did, it was justified because Democrats are intent on ushering in an era of radical socialism. Republicans have been making that charge since before World War II. Not only has socialism not come to America, but the economy has performed significantly better under Democrats than it has under Republicans. Thus clear-eyed analysis would suggest that nursery-rhyme adage about crying wolf should come into play.

Still, as we’ve seen in the Trump era, partisanship, rationalization, and political cultism have a potency all their own. I’m cautiously optimistic, but let’s be honest, the jury is still out on whether a broad majority of Americans from across the political spectrum will come to reject Donald Trump as the danger to democracy he so clearly is. Let’s hope. A healthy republic depends upon it.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh.