A painful day for Boston

Now, sadly, the 91-year-old McGuire has become a part of Boston’s history for a disturbing reason. On Monday at around 8:30 p.m., an unknown male assailant stabbed and attempted to sexually assault McGuire as she walked her dog in Franklin Park, a horrifying assault that left her hospitalized and sent the community into shock.

Jean McGuire was already an important figure in any history of Boston’s last half-century. For decades, she led the Metco program that placed thousands of Black students in suburban school districts, enabling them to cross America’s iron divides of race and class to receive a better education. Countless families in Boston feel a debt of gratitude to McGuire; she was also the first Black woman elected to the School Committee in 1981.

There have been no arrests. But to honor McGuire’s contribution to Boston, the city mustn’t turn away from the questions this incident raises — first about safety in the section of Franklin Park where she was attacked, and second about the overall approach to violence. It’s all well and good that statistics say crime in the city is trending downward, but there’s no world in which an attack on a 91-year-old can be tolerated.

The assault occurred near White Stadium, to the north of the golf course and zoo. Is there adequate lighting and police presence in the area? McGuire was found by visitors who were leaving the Boston Lights exhibit at the zoo, who found her on the sidewalk and called 911. Without knowing anything about the assailant, it’s difficult to say what kind of interventions might have prevented the attack. But the Wu administration does have tools at its disposal and should not wait to replace the violence-prevention program it recently disbanded, for instance.

In an interview with Globe columnist Joan Vennochi, one local minister likened an assault on McGuire to an attack on Rosa Parks. The city should unite to wish McGuire a speedy recovery — and to work to prevent any such incidents in the future.

