LETTERS

Safer with a gun? The data, and the tragedies, say otherwise

Updated October 13, 2022, 1 hour ago
A Boston police officer kept watch at 31 Cobden St. on Oct. 11, one day after two boys were shot, one, 14, fatally, nearby.Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

This has been a traumatic time in Greater Boston, fueled by the constant presence of guns in our communities. A 14-year-old child shot and killed in Boston on Monday. A couple found dead in Kingston over the weekend from an apparent murder-suicide. Last week, a teen was shot outside a Boston high school, and a young adult was fatally gunned down just hours before. This is the narrative of gun violence in the United States.

These tragic incidents brought to mind a recent online column by Jeff Jacoby (“Guns make Americans safer,” Sept. 13), which promoted a dangerously misguided message. Guns are not making us safer; indeed, the data overwhelmingly tell us the opposite: Guns are a public health crisis threatening the safety of us all.

Jacoby makes the case that guns are a crime deterrent, but he leaves out some critical facts. More than 75 percent of homicides in the United States involve a gun. The availability of a firearm triples one’s risk of death by suicide. For victims of domestic violence, the risk of homicide goes up fivefold when their abuser has access to a gun.

It is estimated that more than 47,000 lives were lost to gun violence in 2021 in this country. Countless more people were left injured and bereaved. Our collective inaction has left entire communities traumatized and our children in fear.

Jacoby makes the case that suffering and bloodshed are prevented by “ordinary citizens” with guns. Data and experience tell us otherwise.

Ruth Zakarin

Executive director

Massachusetts Coalition to Prevent Gun Violence

Boston

