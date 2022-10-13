Social Studies: Trump rallies left a mark; the power of defense spending; how laughter spread

Using data on millions of traffic stops around the country during the 2016 presidential campaign, a study in a top economics journal finds that stops of Black drivers, relative to other drivers in the same county, increased by around 5 percent in the days and weeks following a Donald Trump rally in that county. The effect could not be attributed to changes in driver demographics or behavior, and there was no similar effect after rallies by Hillary Clinton or Ted Cruz.

Warfare as welfare

In a new paper, economists challenge the proposition, highlighted in a famous speech by President Eisenhower in 1953, that “Every gun that is made, every warship launched, every rocket fired signifies, in the final sense, a theft from those who hunger and are not fed, those who are cold and are not clothed.” Using data on the location and timing of Department of Defense contracts, the economists find that military spending adds money to the local economy and specifically boosts the employment and relative earnings of Black people and workers without college degrees. It is also associated with reductions in poverty levels, welfare use, mortality rates, and commute times and increases in homeownership and marriage.

Auerbach, A. et al., “Demand Stimulus as Social Policy,” National Bureau of Economic Research (September 2022).

Gender in store

A professor at Harvard Business School studied a grocery-store chain and found that female managers felt extra pressure to earn their subordinates’ respect by spending time working with them in the market aisles. One consequence of this is that female managers had less time to spend in the back office on planning tasks. While the business metrics for female managers were not worse overall than the metrics for male managers, their metrics might have been higher if they did not have to shortchange back-office time, the professor suggests. This was particularly true for female managers in parts of the grocery store that traditionally employ more men, such as the meat department.

Feldberg, A., “The Task Bind: Explaining Gender Differences in Managerial Tasks and Performance,” Administrative Science Quarterly (forthcoming).

Primitive humor

A prominent evolutionary psychologist at the University of Oxford hypothesizes that laughter was a key step in the development of large groups of early humans. Like the grooming behaviors that nonhuman primates engage in, laughter triggers a release of pleasurable endorphins in the brain — but it does not require as much time and intimacy as grooming does. The incremental additional value of laughter for group bonding would explain why our early human ancestors apparently began living in larger groups about two million years ago, a time when they also evolved nomadic lifestyles in open territories where they had a high risk of becoming prey — “a problem that primates generally solve by living in larger, better bonded social groups.”

Dunbar, R., “Laughter and Its Role in the Evolution of Human Social Bonding,” Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society: Biological Sciences (November 2022).

More than a game

Comparing Midwestern cities that did or didn’t get a team in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League during the 1940s (the subject of the 1992 movie and 2022 TV show “A League of Their Own”), economists from Williams College found evidence that there was a greater increase in women’s workforce participation by 1950 in cities that had gotten a team.

Beck, M. & LaLumia, S., “Female Role Models and Labor Force Participation: The Case of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League,” Eastern Economic Journal (October 2022).