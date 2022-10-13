After missing the playoffs, Revolution coach Bruce Arena vows there will be roster changes

As for the offseason, Arena anticipates additions via trades and signings of foreign players and free agents. The team currently has a 24-player roster — 15 with guaranteed contracts, another nine whose options were exercised Thursday.

“It wasn’t a hard decision, because of the fact that we had a disappointing season, and I don’t like that,” Arena said during a Zoom call Thursday. “So it’s a pretty easy decision to come back and try to make things better.”

A year ago, Revolution sporting director/head coach Bruce Arena raised questions about his future, despite having guided the team to a record-setting regular season. Now, after failing to qualify for the MLS playoffs, Arena expressed no doubts about returning.

“We have a lot of room available — not a lot — but we have room available on our senior roster to bring in players,” Arena said. “And we’re looking to bring in three or four new players. We would like to bring in another striker. We would like to strengthen ourselves in the central part of the midfield. We would like to bring in some experienced players in our back line so we can get back better.

“We have probably five spots open on the senior roster, so we’re looking to bring in some other players.”

The roster includes nine defenders, eight midfielders, four forwards, and three goalkeepers.

“There’s a lot of things that are ahead,” Arena said. “Some players will perhaps have an interest in going elsewhere, that we would certainly discuss with them. But we’re going to make some trades.

“So I would say with the players that you see — that have guaranteed contracts for next year plus the option players — there are obviously going to be some trades. We are trying to strengthen our team. We have some players that have interest from other teams, so there’s going to be some changes for sure.”

Gustavo Bou (right) led the team with 8 goals this season, adding 2 assists. Greg M. Cooper/Globe

Some of the most important offseason maneuvers will involve strikers: Designated Players Gustavo Bou and Giacomo Vrioni; Jozy Altidore, the team’s highest-paid player ($4.2 million), who is on loan to Puebla FC; and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi, acquired from Los Angeles FC.

Bou and Vrioni struggled with leg injuries this past season. Bou led the Revolution in scoring (eight goals), converting only once after July 16. Vrioni joined the Revolution in July, scoring one time in six appearances.

Altidore converted one goal in 21 appearances for the Revolution, then joined Puebla, where he has two goals in six games (88 minutes).

“His season will likely end this weekend and we will have continued discussions with his agent,” Arena said of Altidore. “I know he has an interest in perhaps going elsewhere and we’ll work with him to see if that’s possible.”

Arena said the status of Tajouri-Shradi, who has been in Germany “for about three or four weeks rehabbing an injury that is potentially career-ending for our sport,” will be determined next month.

The Revolution were eliminated from postseason contention with two games remaining, finishing with a 10-12-12 record (42 points), tied for ninth place in the Eastern Conference. They concluded the season with a 1-1 tie against the Chicago Fire, surrendering the equalizer during injury time.

“The final minute of that last game was probably my impression of the season,” Arena said. “We just made too many mistakes that cost us valuable points throughout the year. And, as you know, we were among the league leaders in not being able to hold on to leads, and that really was the story of this season.

“We also gave up 12 penalty kicks, which I don’t even know what the record in the league could be in a season, but we’re right up there with that.

“So there were a lot of mistakes made defensively. But having said that, in the attack, I don’t think we were as good as we could have been. We scored 47 goals on the year. We didn’t have any consistency.

“I think we have a nucleus that can certainly give us a better performance in 2023. Our preseason is going to be important, especially for the new players we had that didn’t have much of an opportunity to play this year. So we look forward to that.

“We will be bringing in some other players. We’re hopeful we can attract some good players here, and my thinking is we will respond favorably in 2023 from a disappointing 2022. I think we are capable of doing good things right now with this club.

“Last year, we set a league record for most points [73] in the season, so there are no excuses in terms of what we have or don’t have at this moment.”

Frank Dell'Apa can be reached at frankdellapa@gmail.com.