Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson facing new lawsuit claiming sexual misconduct

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is facing a new civil lawsuit from a woman in Texas claiming he pressured her into a sexual act during a massage therapy session two years ago.

The woman, referred to in court documents as Jane Doe, filed the lawsuit Thursday in Harris County District Court in Houston. She claims Watson asked to have sex with her after getting a massage in a hotel room in 2020. When she refused, he “was able to pressure her into oral sex.”

According to the lawsuit, Watson paid her $300, although her normal charge is $115 for an hourly massage. The woman claims Watson continued to text her following the encounter.