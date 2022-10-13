A closer look at Isaiah Wynn’s struggles in his transition to right tackle for the Patriots

“Right tackle, right guard, totally fine; interchangeable for me,” said Schwartz, who last played in 2016. “But put me at left guard, man, the stance was weird and wacky, my punch timing was off, everything was just flipped.

He knows how difficult it is to switch sides on the line.

Geoff Schwartz, who was an NFL offensive lineman for nine seasons, feels empathy for Patriots right tackle Isaiah Wynn.

“I played left guard one training camp and I dislocated my toe, and I played another game the next year and I broke my leg. It’s no coincidence that those happened at a position I did not feel comfortable with.”

Wynn, a Patriots first-round draft pick in 2018, is playing right tackle for the first time this year. He had played at either left tackle or left guard throughout his career at Georgia and New England.

The transition hasn’t exactly been smooth.

Through five games, Wynn leads the NFL with seven penalties (six accepted). He has been called for four holds, two false starts, and an illegal formation. He also allowed a couple of sacks in the Week 4 loss to the Packers, one of which led to a concussion for quarterback Brian Hoyer.

Wynn has started all five games but was benched for Marcus Cannon for part of the second half against the Packers, and Cannon looms as a potential replacement.

“Timing and footwork are completely off,” said Duke Manyweather, who trains several NFL offensive linemen in the offseason and worked with Wynn before the 2018 draft. “You can tell Wynn just doesn’t feel comfortable in his pass sets and landmarks.”

Wynn has accounted for 26.9 percent of the Patriots’ penalties (7 of 26), the highest percentage of any player in the league, per NFLPenalties.com. And his penalties have been unfortunately timed. Wynn had infractions that ruined scoring drives against the Steelers, Ravens, and Packers. In one stretch against the Packers, Wynn allowed a sack, committed a false start, and was called for holding on consecutive plays.

When asked Wednesday how the transition to right tackle is going, Wynn said, “It’s going.”

“Just got to keep working at it,” he said at his locker. “Of course it’s different, but the more I get the reps at it, and the more I continue week in and week out, it gets better.”

Of course, it’s not fair to focus only on the penalties and the sacks, as Wynn has played 289 snaps so far this season. Pro Football Focus rates him the 26th-best offensive tackle out of 72 this year, ranking him seventh-best as a run blocker and 45th-best as a pass blocker.

Other than one holding penalty, Wynn played a clean game last week against the Lions and helped pave big holes for Rhamondre Stevenson (161 yards).

“I think Isaiah does a lot of things really well for us and has been a consistent good player for us,” offensive coach Matt Patricia said. “Certainly, we all want to cut back on whatever mistakes we’re making out there.

“The early part of the year, we understand there is a little bit of that transition, and as we go and we improve it and we get better, that’s really what we’re looking for.”

Switching sides seems simple enough, but it arguably is the most difficult thing for an NFL offensive lineman. One popular saying is that it’s like a righthanded person learning how to write lefthanded. Seven-year NFL lineman Ross Tucker likens it to learning to ride a bike for the first time.

What the Patriots have in fellow tackle Trent Brown — playing at a high level at both left and right tackle — is not common in the NFL.

“It’s a lot harder than people realize,” said Tucker, who played all five offensive line positions in his career. “You have a different hand down, a different foot back, so you’re starting from a totally different body position than what you’re used to. You’re pushing off a different foot. You’re kicking out with the opposite foot. Your inside dominant hand is different.”

Wynn appears to be struggling with speed rushers. Both sacks he allowed against the Packers came around the edge. He also was called for an illegal formation for aligning too far back off the line of scrimmage, which tackles do when they are getting beaten off the first step.

“For so many years, your weight is on one foot, and now it’s on the other foot, and everything is just flipped,” Schwartz said. “It just looks like he’s still uncomfortable there. It just takes guys some time.”

Schwartz said everything about the game was more comfortable when he was on the right side of the line.

“I knew where I was on the field,” he said. “I knew my spacing. I could feel when the quarterback was in the pocket. And when you switch sides, you don’t feel that anymore. In my last game, I broke my leg because I couldn’t see the pile coming behind me.”

Patricia, the Patriots’ offensive line coach and play caller, also said that left tackles and right tackles often face different types of defenders.

“That’s the biggest adjustment,” he said. “You see more of a similar type of body maybe on one side than you do the other, and when you flip from side to side as an offensive tackle, just getting used to the play style across from you is probably a bigger difference.”

This certainly isn’t the start to the season that Wynn was hoping for, as he is in the final year of his rookie contract and will be a free agent in March. Developing the versatility to play both left and right tackle could give him a leg up in free agency, but not if it doesn’t go well this season.

Wynn is the one getting singled out for negative plays, but the Patriots are the ones who chose to put him at right tackle even though he had never played there.

“He probably will get it, but this is going to be a trial by fire if they continue this,” Tucker said. “Because that’s a bad spot to put him in if he’s never done it before.”

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.