EMass girls’ volleyball: In leading Revere to GBL title, Arya Vranic headlines Players of the Week

Lauren Augusto, Dartmouth — The senior setter tallied 26 assists for the No. 16 Indians (11-2) in Wednesday’s Southeast Conference sweep over Durfee.
Katie Concannon, Woburn — In a 3-0 Middlesex win over Watertown, the senior setter surpassed 1,000 career assists. She is also the program’s single-game record holder (41).
Sarah Hilliard, Oliver Ames — In wins over Foxborough, Bridgewater-Raynham, and Milford, the junior collected 37 kills as the Tigers (9-4) extended their winning streak to seven games.
Sophia Miele, Andover — The senior outside hitter amassed 21 kills, 19 digs, and 20 service points as the No. 17 Golden Warriors (12-2) earned statement victories against Acton-Boxborough and Tewksbury.
Grace Presswood, Dennis-Yarmouth — The senior tallied 13 kills and four aces for the No. 13 Dolphins (11-3) in Wednesday’s sweep over Sandwich, after eclipsing the 1,000 career dig mark last week.
Arya Vranic, Revere — The senior captain recorded 20 kills in three straight wins, the last win against Malden clinching the Greater Boston League title for the No. 16 Patriots (16-0).