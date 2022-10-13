EMass girls’ volleyball: In leading Revere to GBL title, Arya Vranic headlines Players of the Week

Lauren Augusto, Dartmouth — The senior setter tallied 26 assists for the No. 16 Indians (11-2) in Wednesday’s Southeast Conference sweep over Durfee.

Katie Concannon, Woburn — In a 3-0 Middlesex win over Watertown, the senior setter surpassed 1,000 career assists. She is also the program’s single-game record holder (41).

Sarah Hilliard, Oliver Ames — In wins over Foxborough, Bridgewater-Raynham, and Milford, the junior collected 37 kills as the Tigers (9-4) extended their winning streak to seven games.