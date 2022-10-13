Frank DeSisto, Cam Widtfeldt lead Gloucester to dominant win over Saugus

Widtfeldt threw an 18-yard TD pass and ran one in from 7 yards out, while converting all six of his PAT attempts in the Northeastern Conference triumph.

DeSisto scored three first-half rushing touchdowns, including a pair of 35-yard scoring runs, to stake the Fishermen (2-5) a commanding 28-6 halftime lead.

Frank DeSisto and Cam Widtfeldt covered for injured quarterback Nick Carey and it could not have gone better for Gloucester in a 48-22 victory over Saugus on Thursday night.

Whittier 35, Georgetown 12 — Five different players scored for the Wildcats (1-4), who got their first win after a halftime forfeit due to the continued attrition of an injury-riddled roster for Georgetown (0-6).

Devin Cloyd, Nick Almanzar, Walter Powell, and Ixavier Pabon each rushed for scores within the 10-yard line in a 29-0 run for the Wildcats, and Thomas Cahill scored both touchdowns (on a 62-yard run and a 71-yard kickoff return) for the Royals.

Holliston 41, Norwood 7 — Devin Harding scored the first four touchdowns (3 receiving, 1 rushing) for the Panthers (5-1) on the way to a Tri-Valley Large Division victory. TJ Kiley threw five TD passes in the win.

Masconomet 38, Salem 0 — Will Shannon took the opening kickoff back 80 yards for a touchdown and then ran in the next score from 20 yards out, opening the floodgates for a big Northeastern Conference victory for the Chieftains (3-3), dealing Salem (5-1) its first loss.

Newton South 13, Wayland 0 — Owen Dunker ran for 187 yards on 29 carries and scored the first TD on a 51-yard run for the Lions (2-4) in a Dual County defensive battle.

Everson Quissanga (10-25, 139 passing yards) found Paxton Boyd on a 20-yard TD pass in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

The Lions defense allowed just 187 yards from scrimmage in the shutout victory.

Taunton 46, Oliver Ames 14 — Bryan Batista punched in three short touchdowns and Malachi Johnson ran in scores from 38 and 30 yards out to lead the Tigers (4-2) to the Hockomock win.



