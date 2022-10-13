fb-pixel Skip to main content
Thursday's HS football roundup

Frank DeSisto, Cam Widtfeldt lead Gloucester to dominant win over Saugus

By AJ Traub Globe Correspondent,Updated October 13, 2022, 17 minutes ago

Frank DeSisto and Cam Widtfeldt covered for injured quarterback Nick Carey and it could not have gone better for Gloucester in a 48-22 victory over Saugus on Thursday night.

DeSisto scored three first-half rushing touchdowns, including a pair of 35-yard scoring runs, to stake the Fishermen (2-5) a commanding 28-6 halftime lead.

Widtfeldt threw an 18-yard TD pass and ran one in from 7 yards out, while converting all six of his PAT attempts in the Northeastern Conference triumph.

Whittier 35, Georgetown 12 — Five different players scored for the Wildcats (1-4), who got their first win after a halftime forfeit due to the continued attrition of an injury-riddled roster for Georgetown (0-6).

Devin Cloyd, Nick Almanzar, Walter Powell, and Ixavier Pabon each rushed for scores within the 10-yard line in a 29-0 run for the Wildcats, and Thomas Cahill scored both touchdowns (on a 62-yard run and a 71-yard kickoff return) for the Royals.

Holliston 41, Norwood 7 — Devin Harding scored the first four touchdowns (3 receiving, 1 rushing) for the Panthers (5-1) on the way to a Tri-Valley Large Division victory. TJ Kiley threw five TD passes in the win.

Masconomet 38, Salem 0 — Will Shannon took the opening kickoff back 80 yards for a touchdown and then ran in the next score from 20 yards out, opening the floodgates for a big Northeastern Conference victory for the Chieftains (3-3), dealing Salem (5-1) its first loss.

Newton South 13, Wayland 0 — Owen Dunker ran for 187 yards on 29 carries and scored the first TD on a 51-yard run for the Lions (2-4) in a Dual County defensive battle.

Everson Quissanga (10-25, 139 passing yards) found Paxton Boyd on a 20-yard TD pass in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

The Lions defense allowed just 187 yards from scrimmage in the shutout victory.

Taunton 46, Oliver Ames 14 — Bryan Batista punched in three short touchdowns and Malachi Johnson ran in scores from 38 and 30 yards out to lead the Tigers (4-2) to the Hockomock win.


