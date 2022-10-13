Game 2 of Yankees-Guardians ALDS is postponed until Friday afternoon

NEW YORK — The second game of the American League Division Series between the Yankees and the Cleveland was postponed Thursday because of rain in the forecast and rescheduled for 1:07 p.m. Friday.

Major League Baseball called the game more than seven hours before the scheduled 7:37 p.m. start.

New York won Tuesday’s opener of the best-of-five series, 4-1, and the rainout follows an unusual scheduled off day between Games 1 and 2.