baseball playoffs

Game 2 of Yankees-Guardians ALDS is postponed until Friday afternoon

By Associated PressUpdated October 13, 2022, 47 minutes ago
The American League Division Series will resume Friday afternoon at Yankee Stadium.Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

NEW YORK — The second game of the American League Division Series between the Yankees and the Cleveland was postponed Thursday because of rain in the forecast and rescheduled for 1:07 p.m. Friday.

Major League Baseball called the game more than seven hours before the scheduled 7:37 p.m. start.

New York won Tuesday’s opener of the best-of-five series, 4-1, and the rainout follows an unusual scheduled off day between Games 1 and 2.

With the rainout, the teams could play four days in a row.

Games 3 and 4 are scheduled to be played in Cleveland this weekend. If Game 5 is needed, it will be played Monday night at Yankee Stadium.

The winner advances to the AL Championship Series against Houston or Seattle.

Nestor Cortes (12-4) was scheduled to pitch Game 2 for the Yankees, opposing 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber (13-8) for the Guardians.

