How the Patriots prepare to not miss a beat after an injury at a key position

With Lambeau Field packed to the gills and Packer crazies in full throat, Zappe eased into his new role as the Patriots’ offensive leader with a quiet confidence.

Bailey Zappe went from a de facto redshirt freshman to varsity NFL quarterback in the matter of two hits: Calais Campbell crunching Mac Jones and Rashan Gary pummeling Brian Hoyer.

He was prepared for his big moment because he did the big things (devouring the playbook, watching film, and leaning on his exhibition game experience) and the little things (getting in early, staying late, and picking brains).

Center David Andrews this week shed light on one way the team prepares to not miss a beat when someone at a critical position goes down.

“We try to get it to where there’s a seamless transition from what you want to do in those positions. I’ve been a backup center before, so, OK, ‘What does this guy do, right? Because if he goes down, I don’t want to have the quarterback have to worry that I’m in there,’ ” said Andrews, who like the quarterback has his hands on the ball on every down. “So, how does [the starter] do it? I want to mirror how he does it.”

This way of thinking — and coaching — is vital at the quarterback spot, as the rest of the offense is taking its cues from the man barking the plays.

“It’s kind of the same with quarterback, you want to try to match that starter’s cadence because if your cadence is a little off, you know, you’re not really accomplishing much,” said Andrews. “Where’s the starter put his hands on your center? So, that’s something we work on, a lot of times before practice, before you know, you [reporters] are out there. So, we’re working on that, and we’ll get there together and kind of all work on it.”

Andrews said those teaching points begin long before any official snaps are taken.

“Especially early training camp, you know, Mac will show [Bailey], ‘Hey, this is how I do it.’ And Brian’s obviously done it for a long time, and I’ve worked with him a long time, but you want to try to make that as seamless as possible,” he said. “So, whatever position you’re in, whether you’re the center or quarterback, that is part of it.”

***

Whether it’s Jones or Zappe at the helm on Sunday in Cleveland remains to be seen as all three quarterbacks (including practice squadder Garrett Gilbert) threw during the media window at Thursday’s practice.

Jones (high ankle sprain) was one of 12 Patriots listed as limited for the helmets-and-shells session, held before the rains came. Jones continues to make progress with his mobility, though reporters have only seen him work through individual drills.

Also listed as limited were running back Damien Harris (hamstring), receivers Nelson Agholor (hamstring) and Jakobi Meyers (knee), tight end Jonnu Smith (ankle), Andrews (back), defensive linemen Lawrence Guy (shoulder) and DaMarcus Mitchell (concussion), linebackers Raekwon McMillan (thumb) and Josh Uche (hamstring), and cornerbacks Jonathan Jones (ankle) and Jalen Mills (hamstring).

For the Browns, explosive defensive ends Myles Garrett (shoulder, biceps, hand) and Jadeveon Clowney (ankle, knee, elbow) did not practice on Thursday.

***

Matthew Judon, who this week picked up his second career AFC Defensive Player of the Week award, said he believes the Patriots can be a dangerous team that has a chance to win every week.

The key, of course, is work. Not just when everyone can see it, but behind the scenes, as well.

“We have a team and a unit that can do it,” the linebacker said. “We just have to continue to work our butts off and continue to strive for greatness. And we can do it. We can be it. But we have got to show up to work every day. And it’s not only on Sundays when the cameras are on and when the lights are big. We’ve got to work every day when nobody sees us, and nobody cares. Nobody’s tweeting about it. Nobody is here in our face with cameras. That’s when we’ve really got to work.

“So, when we all do that, and we all commit and strive for one thing, we will be dangerous. But right now we are still striving for greatness and we’re going to see where we reach.”

Judon, who is tied for the NFL lead with six sacks, has at least one in every game.

***

The Patriots promoted rookie running back Kevin Harris to the 53-man roster. With Damien Harris ailing, the sixth-round pick provides insurance behind Rhamondre Stevenson and Pierre Strong. Harris rushed for nearly 2,000 yards in three seasons at South Carolina … Receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey, who was released Monday, re-signed with the practice squad, taking Kevin Harris’s spot … McMillan, tight end Matt Sokol, receiver Tre Nixon, and cornerback Shaun Wade wore practice player of the week black jerseys.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.