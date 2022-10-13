MIAA wrestling will stick with 14 weight classes, with a few tweaks, going forward

In a coaches poll conducted last spring, 45 percent of coaches voted in favor of 14 weight classes, as opposed to 12 or 13.

The association currently has 14 classifications, but in accordance with NFHS structure, seven, ranging from 145 to 220, will drop slightly in weight.

FRANKLIN –– In accordance with national federation guidelines, the MIAA wrestling committee voted unanimously to implement the 14 weight class option, effective for 2023-24.

“A lot of the reason for the 14 weight classes was because coaches don’t want to take away opportunity,” said Burlington coach Paul Shvartsman. “A lot of the reason for the less than 14 is because there are a lot of forfeits, in a lot of dual meets, not just in Massachusetts, but across the country.”

Following the MIAA’s decision, other states in the region are expected to follow the same structure to properly conduct the New England championships.

▪ The committee also voted to increase weight classification for girls from 10 to 12 (for 2023-24), the smallest number of weight classes under NFHS guidelines. The heaviest weight class will now top out at 235.

“It brings more uniformity to their tournament,” said MIAA wrestling liaison Phil Napolitano.

“Our girls’ numbers are certainly growing, but not huge,” added Wakefield AD Brendan Kent, the committee chair.

▪ Sectional, state, and All-State championships will follow the same format as last season, but venues have not been finalized.

▪ As with other sports, wrestling faces a shortage of officials. Officials representative Brian Tildsley, assistant principal at Minuteman Regional, urged schools to get creative and schedule meets on other days than Wednesday in order to help alleviate the challenges associated with the assignment of officials.

▪ The wrestling committee voted unanimously to add licensed athletic trainers to the list of the medical providers that can sign the minimum weight certification in order for wrestlers to compete at a certain weight in a healthy manner.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.