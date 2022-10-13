Nate Weitzer’s high school football picks and games to watch for Week 6

Milford (5-0) currently sits atop the Division 2 rankings and King Philip (5-0) is positioned second, with the Hockomock Kelley-Rex leaders set to clash on Friday night. On Saturday, Catholic Memorial (4-0) hosts St. John’s Prep (4-1) in a Catholic Conference showdown that could boost the status of the defending D2 state champions in those power rankings. North Reading (5-0) and Amesbury (4-0) are among the top-ranked teams in D5 and D7, respectively, and they face off in a Cape Ann League clash, while Rockland (4-1) sits atop the D6 rankings ahead of a South Shore League crossover bout with Middleborough (4-1).

Several key league games in Week 6 will have huge implications for not only the conference standings, but in the landscape of the MIAA Power Rankings.

Advertisement

Week 6 Primer

King Philip at Milford: Last October, the Warriors won a 17-14 thriller over Milford on a last-second field goal. Then they beat their Hockomock rival, 31-16, in the D2 state semifinals, but Milford might be able to avoid a third straight letdown. Pick: MILFORD.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Amesbury at North Reading: These Cape Ann League rivals use different approaches on offense, but both are averaging over 42 points per game during undefeated starts. Pick: NORTH READING.

Middleborough at Rockland: Middleborough was the only team to beat Rockland last year, aside from when the Bulldogs rested starters on Thanksgiving ahead of the D6 Super Bowl. The Sachems have gone 4-1 against tough nonleague competition and look to make a statement in a South Shore League crossover bout. Pick: ROCKLAND.

Chelmsford at Tewksbury: Billerica (5-0) took over in the MVC II by beating Tewksbury last week, but Chelmsford (4-1) can stay even with their rivals by following suit, setting up a potential Thanksgiving matchup against ‘Rica for all the marbles. Pick: CHELMSFORD.

Stoneham at Watertown: Raiders quarterback LJ Cacace tossed four touchdowns and rushed for another in a 40-20 win over Wilmington last week. Now Watertown (5-0) takes on Stoneham (4-1), the reigning Middlesex Freedom champion. Pick: STONEHAM.

Advertisement

Methuen at Central Catholic: Shane Eason put on a show for Methuen (4-1) in a 41-32 loss to Andover last week. Central Catholic (3-2) will look to slow down Methuen’s sensational sophomore. Pick: CENTRAL CATHOLIC.

Wakefield at Woburn: Coming off a dramatic comeback bid against Reading that came up just short, Woburn (3-2) looks to upend another undefeated Middlesex League rival with 5-0 Wakefield coming to town. Pick: WAKEFIELD.

Scituate at Hanover: After opening with losses to Milton and Duxbury, the defending D4 state champion Sailors have bounced back with consecutive wins. Now they look to score a vital Patriot Fisher victory at Hanover. Pick: SCITUATE.

Mansfield at Barnstable: The Hornets (4-1) return from a victorious trip to Pennsylvania and travel down to the Cape for a nonleague test against Barnstable (2-3), which has won two in a row. Pick: MANSFIELD.

St. John’s Prep at Catholic Memorial: The Knights (4-0) come into this Catholic Conference clash riding a state-best 21-game win streak. Joenel Aguero and the Eagles (4-1) will look to stop the two-time defending league champs. Pick: CATHOLIC MEMORIAL.

Thursday’s games

COMMONWEALTH — Georgetown at Whittier, 6 p.m.

DUAL COUNTY — Newton South at Wayland, 7.

HOCKOMOCK — Taunton at Oliver Ames, 7.

MERRIMACK VALLEY — Haverhill at Andover, 7.

NORTHEASTERN — Gloucester at Saugus, 6:30 p.m.; Masconomet at Salem, 6:30 p.m.

Advertisement

SUBURBAN — Chicopee at Taconic, 6.

TRI-VALLEY — Norwood at Holliston, 7.

Friday’s games

EASTERN MASS.

BAY STATE — Natick at Newton North, 6; Walpole at Braintree, 6; Milton at Needham, 6:30; Framingham at Weymouth, 7.

BOSTON CITY — English High at East Boston, 6; South Boston at Brighton, 6:30.

CAPE & ISLANDS — Nantucket at Nauset, 4:30; Martha’s Vineyard at Falmouth, 6; Sandwich at Dennis-Yarmouth, 6.

CAPE ANN — Amesbury at North Reading, 6; Pentucket at Lynnfield, 6:30; Triton at Ipswich, 6:30.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL — Bishop Fenwick at Archbishop Williams, 6; Cathedral at Bishop Stang, 7.

CATHOLIC CONFERENCE — Malden Catholic at Xaverian, 7; St. John’s (Shrewsbury) at BC High, 7.

COMMONWEALTH — Lowell Catholic at Nashoba Valley Tech, 6; Manchester Essex at Shawsheen, 6; Northeast at Greater Lawrence, 6; Greater Lowell at Essex Tech, 7.

DUAL COUNTY — Cambridge at Bedford, 7; Lincoln-Sudbury at Westford, 7; Waltham at Concord-Carlisle, 7.

GREATER BOSTON — Everett at Medford, 6; Malden at Lynn English, 6; Revere at Somerville, 6.

HOCKOMOCK — King Philip at Milford, 7; North Attleborough at Foxborough, 7; Stoughton at Attleboro, 7.

MAYFLOWER — Old Colony at Blue Hills, 5:30; Diman at Southeastern, 7.

MERRIMACK VALLEY — Dracut at North Andover, 6; Lawrence at Lowell, 7; Methuen at Central Catholic, 7.

MIDDLESEX — Belmont at Lexington, 6; Wakefield at Woburn, 6; Wilmington at Burlington, 6; Reading at Arlington, 7; Stoneham at Watertown, 7; Winchester at Melrose, 7.

NORTHEASTERN — Beverly at Marblehead, 6:30; Swampscott at Danvers, 6:30; Winthrop at Peabody, 7.

Advertisement

PATRIOT — Marshfield at Whitman-Hanson, 7; Pembroke at North Quincy, 7; Quincy at Plymouth South, 7; Scituate at Hanover, 7; Silver Lake at Duxbury, 7.

SOUTH COAST — Apponequet at Dighton-Rehoboth, 6:30; Bourne at Seekonk, 6:30; Greater New Bedford at Somerset Berkley, 6:30.

SOUTH SHORE — Carver at Hull, 6:30; Cohasset at Mashpee, 6:30; East Bridgewater at Abington, 7; Middleborough at Rockland, 7.

TRI-VALLEY — Hopkinton at Medfield, 3; Medway at Dover-Sherborn, 6:30; Ashland at Westwood, 7; Dedham at Bellingham, 7; Norton at Millis, 7.

NONLEAGUE — Roxbury Prep at O’Bryant, 5; Keefe Tech at Chelsea, 6; Mansfield at Barnstable, 6; Monomoy at Holbrook/Avon, 6; Wareham at Atlantis, 6; Weston at Latin Academy, 6; Fairhaven at Sharon, 6:30; St. John Paul II at South Shore Voc-Tech, 6:30; Acton-Boxborough at Billerica, 7; Norwell at West Bridgewater, 7:30.

NEPSAC

ISL — Middlesex at Nobles, 5.

NONLEAGUE — BB&N at Suffield, 7.

CENTRAL MASS.

COLONIAL — Assabet at Bay Path, 7.

INTER-HIGH — Doherty at Worcester South, 6.

MID-WACH — Littleton at Tyngsborough, 6; Algonquin at Leominster, 7; Groton-Dunstable at Oakmont, 7; Lunenburg at Clinton, 7; Narragansett at Ayer Shirley, 7; Nashoba at Marlborough, 7; North Middlesex at Maynard/Advanced Math and Science, 7; Shepherd Hill at Wachusett, 7; Westborough at Fitchburg, 7.

NONLEAGUE — Bartlett at Worcester North, 6; David Prouty at Randolph, 6; Shrewsbury at Grafton, 6; St. Paul at Monty Tech, 6; Murdock at Smith Vocational, 6; Blackstone Valley at Northbridge, 7; Gardner at Southbridge, 7; Quaboag at Abby Kelley Foster, 7; Tantasqua at Hudson, 7; West Boylston at Oxford, 7; Worcester Tech at Auburn, 7.

Advertisement

WESTERN MASS.

AA — Chicopee Comprehensive at Springfield Central, 7; Holyoke/Dean Tech at Longmeadow, 7; Westfield at Minnechaug, 7.

INTERCOUNTY — Athol at Palmer, 7; Belchertown at Hoosac Valley, 7; Commerce at Frontier, 7; Greenfield at Franklin County Tech, 7; Ware at Mahar, 7.

SUBURBAN — South Hadley at Pittsfield, 6; Amherst-Pelham at Wahconah, 7; Northampton at East Longmeadow, 7; Putnam at Ludlow, 7; Agawam at West Springfield, 7.

TRI-COUNTY — Monument Mtn. at McCann Tech, 7.

Saturday’s games

EASTERN MASS.

BAY STATE — Brookline at Wellesley, 2.

CAPE ANN — Newburyport at Hamilton-Wenham, 1.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL — Cardinal Spellman at Bishop Feehan, 1; St. Mary’s at Arlington Catholic, 6.

CATHOLIC CONFERENCE — St. John’s Prep at Catholic Memorial, 1.

MAYFLOWER — Cape Cod Tech at Upper Cape, 2; Tri-County at Bristol-Plymouth, 5.

MERRIMACK VALLEY — Chelmsford at Tewksbury, 1.

PATRIOT — Plymouth North at Hingham, 1:30.

NONLEAGUE — Burncoat at Uxbridge, 1; Pinkerton (N.H.) at Brockton, 1; KIPP Academy at Old Rochester, 2; TechBoston at Lynn Tech, 6.

NEPSAC

EVERGREEN — Austin Prep at Proctor, 2; Dexter Southfield at Wilbraham & Monson, 3; Berkshire at Pingree, 5.

ISL — Lawrence Academy at Thayer, 1:30; Milton Academy at Governor’s Academy, 2; Rivers at Belmont Hill, 2; St. Sebastian’s at Tabor, 2; St. Mark’s at St. George’s, 2:30; Roxbury Latin at Brooks, 4.

NONLEAGUE — Portsmouth Abbey at Greenwich (Conn.), 2.

CENTRAL MASS.

DUAL VALLEY — Nipmuc at Blackstone-Millville/Hopedale, 12; St. Bernard’s at Sutton, 2:30.

SWCL — Millbury at Leicester, 6.

WESTERN MASS.

INTERCOUNTY — Lee at Easthampton, 6.

TRI-COUNTY — Pathfinder at Drury, 6.