Red Sox claim righthanded reliever Jake Reed off waivers from the Orioles

The Red Sox made their second 40-man roster move in three days, claiming righthanded reliever Jake Reed off waivers from the Orioles on Thursday.
Reed, 30, was drafted by the Twins in 2014 and has since been a member of the Angels, Dodgers (twice), Rays, Mets, Orioles, and now the Sox. He is 2-1 with a 5.74 earned run average in 28 major league games.
What’s the attraction? Reed has a sidearm delivery and hides the ball behind his body. That gives him an unusual-looking slider to go along with his sinker.
Perhaps the Sox are the team that can unlock his abilities.
Advertisement
To make room for Reed on the 40-man roster, the Sox designated righthanded reliever Eduard Bazardo for assignment. He first signed with the Sox in 2014 out of Venezuela.
Bazardo, 27, appeared in 14 games from 2021-22 with a 2.33 ERA.
Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.