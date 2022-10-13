Red Sox claim righthanded reliever Jake Reed off waivers from the Orioles

The Red Sox made their second 40-man roster move in three days, claiming righthanded reliever Jake Reed off waivers from the Orioles on Thursday.

Reed, 30, was drafted by the Twins in 2014 and has since been a member of the Angels, Dodgers (twice), Rays, Mets, Orioles, and now the Sox. He is 2-1 with a 5.74 earned run average in 28 major league games.

What’s the attraction? Reed has a sidearm delivery and hides the ball behind his body. That gives him an unusual-looking slider to go along with his sinker.