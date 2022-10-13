Reunited, Alex Carucci and Craig Rubino have North Reading on the offensive for Cape Ann clash vs. fellow unbeaten Amesbury

“It was kind of effortless,” Carucci said about integrating Rubino into the offense. “We worked over the summer a little and once we got on the field it all just clicked. He’s just so easy to play with. He finds the windows in the defense, so it made my life easy.”

The classmates played together in North Reading youth leagues from third grade through middle school, and after Rubino spent his first two high school seasons at St. John’s Prep, he returned to his hometown team and helped the Hornets to their second Super Bowl appearance in program history.

When Craig Rubino transferred to North Reading last year, it didn’t take long for him to get on the same page with quarterback Alex Carucci.

Advertisement

In his first season as starter, Carucci passed for 2,390 yards and 26 touchdowns (adding eight rushing TDs) while leading North Reading to the Division 5 Super Bowl. His primary target was Globe All-Scholastic Ryan McCullough. But Rubino played a vital role with 951 receiving yards and 13 total touchdowns, while sophomore tailback Will Batten logged 1,492 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns during an 11-2 campaign.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

After falling to Cape Ann League rival Amesbury, 30-28, last October, the Hornets rattled off six straight wins prior to their 14-7 loss to Swampscott in the state final. Friday night, North Reading (5-0, 3-0) will take on visiting Amesbury (4-0, 3-0), looking to take control of the league standings.

“Amesbury beat us the last two years. So we’re absolutely treating this game the same way we would prepare for the playoffs . . . It’s a great opportunity to assess where we are,” said North Reading coach Ed Blum Jim Davis/Globe Staff

“Amesbury beat us the last two years. So we’re absolutely treating this game the same way we would prepare for the playoffs,” said North Reading coach Ed Blum.

“If we want to go where we want to go, this is easily the type of team we could face [in the playoffs] from a talent and coaching perspective. It’s a great opportunity to assess where we are.”

Advertisement

A 2009 Weston graduate, Blum starting coaching at his alma mater at age 20 while he was attending Bentley. After a stint as a Westwood assistant under Ed Mantie, he was hired as the offensive coordinator at North Reading in 2016, then was promoted to head coach in 2018.

North Reading went 14-8 in his first two seasons at the helm, posted a 4-2 record in the Fall II season, and took off last fall.

“Coming into [last] year, I didn’t really know what to expect,” said Rubino, a 5-foot-11-inch, 180-pound receiver and safety.

“When I saw some of the guys I knew from before, it was crazy to see how much they changed. They were bigger, faster, and more talented, and it felt great to get rolling that first year back.”

With Batten inactive the last two games, Rubino took on more of a role as a “wide back,” handling nearly equal work out of the backfield and as a receiver. The senior has 118 rushing yards on 12 carries with two touchdowns to go along with 267 receiving yards and three touchdowns this season.

His production has been made possible by the steadfast blocking and route running of receivers Ryan McGuire, Matt Guidebeck, and Brandon Eng, along with an experienced offensive line.

And orchestrating it all is Carucci, a fervent film study who started at safety as a sophomore and still plays cornerback when dictated by matchups.

“[Carucci] puts so much work into the mental part of the game,” said Blum of his senior QB. “He really works hard to understand how defenses are going to attack him, and the thing that surprised me most about him as a junior was his consistency making the right reads.”

Advertisement

Carucci’s father, Chuck, played at North Reading and went on to star as a defensive back at Westfield State (’92), graduating with a program-record 22 interceptions. He has run the Boston Marathon four times, served as an assistant coach at North Reading from 1992-2000, and coached his son at the youth level for several years.

Coming off one of the best seasons in program history, Carucci has totaled 755 passing yards and 12 touchdowns along with five rushing scores through five weeks. Blum has worked with his quarterback in unconventional ways at times, including a preseason drill in which he had Carucci listen to upbeat music in headphones to help improve his pocket presence.

Whatever the method, Blum is certainly getting the most out of his players, and his core group has their eyes set on another run to Gillette Stadium.

“Some would say it was a once in a lifetime experience,” Carucci said about playing at Gillette last December. “I remember looking at the other teams [that won the Super Bowl] on the Jumbotron, it definitely provides some motivation. We know what it’s going to take and we’ve done what we can do so far to try to get back to that point.”