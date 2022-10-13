A satisfying opening win for Bruins, but it will take them time to adjust to Jim Montgomery’s system

With smiles all around, the Black and Gold were one happy bunch when they left here Wednesday night, 5-2 winners over the Capitals in their season opener.

David Pastrnak bolted out to the league scoring lead with a goal and three assists. Fellow Czech David Krejci, his repatriated NHL center to have and to hold this season, also potted one and helped on two more.

In net, Linus Ullmark turned away 33 of 35 shots on goal, on a night when the Capitals outshot the Bruins by some 30 percent, 66-51.

Advertisement

Oh, and for the fourth time in his career, and the first time since 2009, captain Patrice Bergeron put his name on the club’s first goal of the brand-spankin’-new season. A power-play strike for the 1-0 lead. With help from — who else? — Pastrnak.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

So, a perfect start, right?

Wrong, Zamboni zealots.

Every win has its beauty, of course, but Game 1 showed the Bruins are still adjusting to new coach Jim Montgomery’s X’s and O’s, and more to the point, his overall philosophy.

Montgomery, the ex-UMaine offensive standout, preaches an up-tempo game and has empowered one and all to take chances when it comes to creating offense. For Mike Reilly, that meant twice getting a bit overzealous across the offensive blue line, which twice left his defense partner, Connor Clifton, a back-skating piñata.

The second time, Reilly was in the right place, trying to do the right thing, only to see the Capitals deflect a Pastrnak shot attempt and barrel down the ice to cut the Bruins lead to 3-2. Neither Clifton nor Ullmark had a chance of denying Conor Sheary the strike that closed the gap to a goal.

Advertisement

But here’s the thing: Even though the play blew up like Wile E. Coyote lighting a match to find the gas leak in the oven, Montgomery was OK with it. Nothing provides a coach equity in the dressing room more than showing tolerance, especially when the miscue is a product of the crazy, whimsical, serendipitous bounces of the puck.

“Pasta has the puck in the slot,” recounted Montgomery, “and because the defenseman [Reilly] goes back door, he’s wide open. We’re going to take that every time. It’s a blocked shot that goes the other way. That’s hockey.”

Montgomery noted Thursday morning that these things take time. Training camp was short, a bit more than two weeks, and it can take weeks, even months, for things to jell. Even coaches who’ve been with a team, say, 3-4 years, can have a hard time getting everyone on the same page if there is a moderate amount of roster turnover in the summer.

For the most part, Montgomery has charge of a bunch familiar with each other. A.J. Greer and Jakub Lauko were new to the mix, but overall it’s an experienced Black-and-Gold bunch, some of whom have been on the job long enough that they were directed by both Claude Julien and Bruce Cassidy, Montgomery’s predecessors.

Asked if he felt his X’s and O’s were fully understood by his team, Montgomery said, “No, not a chance.And it doesn’t matter. You want guys to play with creativity, you want them to play on their toes and not be afraid of making mistakes.

Advertisement

“We’ll get there on the X’s and O’s. Right now, it’s about playing with effort and emotion more than it is about execution in these first couple weeks.”

The opener had some smiling moments for the reunited David Pastrnak (left) and David Krejci. Scott Taetsch/Getty

Krejci, who took a year’s spacer and played the 2021-22 season back in Czechia, looked to be having fun with his 1-2—3 night. His goal, for the 4-2 lead with 3:43 remaining, was the clincher. He popped in a doorstep rebound off one of the six shots Pastrnak landed.

Krejci sure looked happy as he celebrated with his teammates.

“Sometimes I have fun, sometimes I don’t,” said Krejci, noting he also was out there for the two goals the Capitals scored. “In the second period, I am backchecking twice and they score goals — that wasn’t fun. When the puck’s on my tape and I am making plays, it’s fun.”

Pastrnak, who’ll surely be smiling when he finally inks his new deal, somewhere in the $11-million-a-year stratosphere, was his old self. He fired nine times, landing six on Darcy Kuemper, and logged 19:03 in ice time, 3:31 on the power play (tops on the team).

The only deviation in the standard “Pasta” performance was his shooting choices. Most, perhaps all, of his shots were of the snap/wrist variety. Even on the power play, he was not parked in his office, the left circle, ripping into one-timers off feeds from Bergeron or Krejci.

Advertisement

“I know, I was thinking about the same thing,” said Pastrnak. “I don’t know what that was about — nothing planned. I think we tried a couple of new plays on the power play — it’s early, you know? — so I was a little bit moving around more. And obviously, five-on-five, you don’t have the time for one-timers or slapshots.”

Without two of his key players, Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy, until around Thanksgiving, Montgomery has been preaching a possession game. He figures possession, combined with speed, will help keep play in the offensive end.

A key in possession is faceoff success. In Game 1, the Bruins owned nearly a 2-1 advantage in the circle, winning 63 percent of draws. Bergeron again was at his thieving best, winning 15 of 22 drops, and No. 3 center Charlie Coyle owned 8 of 9. Faceoffs aren’t really X’s and O’s, but winning them often aids in the execution of X’s and O’s.

On Saturday, the Coyotes will be in town for the home opener on Causeway Street. Depending on Jake DeBrusk’s status (a jammed right hand that kept him out of the third period), Montgomery most likely will come back with his same lineup.

The new coach left here with the game puck in his pocket, handed to him by Bergeron. An appropriate gesture by the captain, and a measure of how the team feels about its new coach.

Montgomery showed on the first night that he’s willing to give his guys some rope, and they returned the favor with a chunk of vulcanized rubber. It looks as if it will be fun to see what the give and take is for the next 81 games … and maybe more.

Advertisement

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.