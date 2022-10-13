This is a big weekend for Hockey East men’s teams with nonleague matchups

It was a bit of a departure for a league that has had as many as six teams in the field some years, and typically has at least one No. 1 seed.

For all of the talk that 2021-22 was a down season for Hockey East, the league still ended up with three teams in the NCAA tournament field of 16. Yet each entered as a lower seed, with Northeastern and UMass Lowell squeaking in as No. 4s while UMass was a third seed.

It seems absurd to classify the third week of the men’s college hockey season as a pivotal one, but that could be the case this year.

Much of that could be attributed to nonleague play, in which the 11 Hockey East teams went just 55-41-8 for a .567 winning percentage.

“Having a great nonleague record has been the reason why in years past when we’ve gotten four or five teams in, it was because we had a winning percentage of .600 or higher,” said Connecticut coach Mike Cavanaugh.

The numbers were particularly dire against the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (3-6, .333) and the Big Ten (1-6-2). The NCHC would go on to send five teams to the NCAA tournament, while the Big Ten had three, with Michigan earning a No. 1 seed and Minnesota a No. 2 seed.

It’s a trend that Hockey East would like to reverse. Already this season, the teams are off to an 11-4-1 start, slightly behind the NCHC (14-4-1) and the Big Ten (10-3-1).

Which is why this weekend’s schedule could serve as a litmus test. No. 13 UMass welcomes No. 1 Denver at Amherst, a clash between the last two national champions. No. 9 Boston University will hit the road to face No. 6 Michigan, and No. 11 Ohio State will take on No. 17 UConn at Hartford. Each series will be two games beginning Friday. UMass Lowell traveled to Michigan State for a two-game series that began Thursday.

“I think it’s really important,” said first-year BU coach Jay Pandolfo. “I think there’s no question Hockey East as a whole would like to see us do better against some of the other leagues. I don’t think it’s gone as well in the last couple of years.”

Denver leads the all-time series with the Minutemen, 5-1, but UMass won the most high-stakes meeting, an overtime victory in the 2019 Frozen Four over the NCHC power.

“I think it’s a fun weekend,” said UMass coach Greg Carvel. “There’s a little bit of a story line for our series, and a little bit of a history between our two programs. So the first thing is you want your team to play well and try to find a way to win games, but the next thing for me is how important it is to get teams to the NCAA tournament.”

Carvel joked that maybe Denver’s flight would be delayed, but that did not appear to be the case, as the Pioneers tweeted out a photo from a practice at Agganis Arena Wednesday night.

While UMass and BU have each played just one game, UConn is off to a 4-0 start after sweeping Vermont and Union the first two weeks for the program’s best start since 1975-76. Chase Bradley and Nick Capone have three goals each already.

But the Huskies are winless in six tries against Ohio State, having gone 0-4-2.

“We’re certainly excited with the start we’ve had, but we also know we have a real formidable opponent this weekend,” said Cavanaugh. “They’re deep from top to bottom. They’re ranked No. 11 for a reason. We’re going to have to play our best to be successful.”

The rivalry between BU and Michigan is considerably deeper, dating back to 1950, with the Wolverines owning a 17-13 edge in the series. This will mark the Terriers’ first trip to Ann Arbor since November 2016, when the schools split a two-game series.

“We’re trying to go in there and be competitive and come out on the right end of it,” said Pandolfo. “It’s a great challenge for us and a great challenge for our league.”

Tributes to Ciocco

There will be a reception for the family of Josh Ciocco at Salvatore’s Italian Restaurant in Lawrence Tuesday from 3-6 p.m. Ciocco was entering his fifth season as an assistant coach at Merrimack when he died unexpectedly earlier this month at age 38.

Ciocco’s playing career included four seasons at New Hampshire from 2003-07; he served as captain his senior year.

UNH will play at Merrimack later that night, and there will be a tribute to Ciocco before the game for his contributions to both programs.

There had been some consideration to Merrimack postponing its opening road trip last weekend, but the Warriors decided to play, dropping the season opener at St. Lawrence, 3-1, before rebounding with a 3-2 win at Clarkson.

After his club swept Vermont last weekend. Northeastern coach Jerry Keefe opened his postgame press conference Saturday night with a message about the Merrimack team.

“I’m not sure what their result was [Saturday], but they’re winners no matter what in my book, and I give coach [Scott] Borek, his coaching staff, and all those players a lot of credit,” said Keefe. “We were all pulling for them.”









