Tom Brady could be fined for apparent kick of Grady Jarrett

By Rob Maaddi Associated Press,Updated October 13, 2022, 1 hour ago
Falcons defensive end Grady Jarrett took down Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady in the third quarter last Sunday, drawing a roughing-the-passer penalty.Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The NFL has looked at Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett’s disputed roughing-the-passer penalty on Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady to determine whether Brady attempted to kick Jarrett and if that warrants a fine, a person familiar with the matter told the Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on Thursday on condition of anonymity because the league notifies players of fines on Friday. Fines for kicking are $10,500 for a first offense and $15,500 for a second.

Jarrett was flagged for slinging Brady to the ground during Tampa Bay’s 21-15 win over Atlanta last Sunday. It appeared Brady tried to kick Jarrett as both players were getting up, but he didn’t make contact.

Jarrett and Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones are automatically subject to fines for roughing penalties that sparked outrage among players, coaches, and fans because the hits didn’t seem to warrant flags.

Fines for roughing the passer are $15,000 for first offense and $20,000 for second. It was the first offense this season for both Jarrett and Jones.

