Tom Brady is an owner — of a Major League Pickleball team

Tom Brady joined former tennis player Kim Clijsters to become the latest celebrity athlete to get into the world of pickleball.

Brady, 45, headlines the ownership of an expansion team for the 2023 Major League Pickleball (MLP) season. He accompanies Clijsters, a six-time major tennis champion at the singles and doubles levels. Knighthead Capital Management LLC leads the ownership group.

MLP includes 12 teams and the season is set to conclude on Oct. 16. The league, which began play in 2021, plans to expand to 16 teams in 2023.