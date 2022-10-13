Iraqi parliament elects new president as rockets target Green Zone

Members began voting less than an hour after Katyusha rockets targeted the heavily guarded Green Zone, where parliament is based, and other areas of Baghdad, including near the train station. No one had taken responsibility for the attacks by nighttime in Iraq.

The election of a new president paved the way for the nominee for prime minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, to form a government. Al-Sudani, a former human rights and labor minister, now has 30 days to present his Cabinet choices to parliament — a process usually carried out in back-room negotiations between parties before the Cabinet is presented for approval.

The Iraqi parliament elected Abdul Latif Rashid, 78, a Kurdish British-educated engineer and former minister, as president Thursday, the first step in breaking a crippling deadlock that has left the country without a new government for the past year.

Parliament members elected Rashid in a secret ballot over the current president, Barham Salih, also a Kurd, who was felled by inter-Kurdish politics. In the Iraqi political system, the president is always a member of the Kurdish minority.

The voting went to a second round of balloting with a final count of 162 votes for Rashid and 99 votes for Salih, according to the parliament media office. Rashid is an independent Kurdish politician who was previously a water minister.

The Coordination Framework, a political bloc made up of mostly Iran-backed Shiite parties, is considered the biggest alliance in parliament and has the right to nominate a prime minister. On Thursday it presented the candidacy of al-Sudani, who served as human rights minister and then labor minister in two successive Iraqi governments.

Al-Sudani, a three-term member of parliament who was a city mayor and then a provincial governor before joining the federal government, has pledged if elected to improve public services, crack down on corruption and carry out other government reforms — aims similar to those of influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr. Al-Sadr threw Iraqi politics into further turmoil this year when he withdrew his members of parliament — then the single biggest block in the chamber.

Analysts said al-Sudani’s long experience in government and his backing by key political players could prove a stabilizing influence on Iraq’s turbulent political scene.

“The difference between him and all the other prime ministers is he comes to office with a very long track record of being in government,” said Farhad Alaaldin, chair of the Iraqi Advisory Council research group. “In comparison all the other prime ministers have come from outside government to become prime ministers with little experience in how the country is run.”

The current prime minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, is a former intelligence chief who took office as a compromise candidate after massive protests led to the downfall of the Iraqi government in 2019. Although backed by the United States and accepted by Iran, al-Kadhimi ultimately did not have the domestic political base to stay in power.

Salih, 62, went beyond a ceremonial role after taking office in 2018, playing a key mediating role between feuding political leaders and proposing initiatives that included measures to address climate change. While widely regarded by the international community as a welcome modernizing force in Iraqi politics, Salih, a protégé of late president Jalal Talabani, did not have the wide political backing within the Kurdistan Region needed to remain president.

A falling-out with a Kurdish elder statesman, Masoud Barzani, whose party dominates Kurdish politics, and rivalries between the two main Kurdish parties ended his chances of retaining the post.

Salih in a Twitter message congratulated Rashid and said he would continue to “support the path of reform for the sake of a capable country serving its citizens.”

About 20 members of parliament boycotted the vote Thursday, most of them members of opposition parties made up of reformists elected from the protest movement that sparked the resignation of the Iraqi government in 2019 after hundreds of demonstrators were killed by security forces.

Alaa al-Rikabi, head of the Imtidad movement, said his party was boycotting the vote, arguing that the procedure was based on the same quota system that he said had produced weak, corrupt governments.

Protests that began over lack of clean water and electricity three years ago widened to include demands that Iraq scrap the government-selection process set up after the United States invaded in 2003.

Under that system, the prime minister is Shiite, the president a Kurd and the speaker of parliament a Sunni Arab. Government ministries have traditionally been allocated to powerful political parties that have used them to siphon money, leaving the oil-rich country with failing health care and education systems and a lack of basic services.

Because it has had only a caretaker government for the past year, parliament has not been able to approve an annual budget, leaving billions of dollars in oil revenue unspent.

The United Nation’s representative to Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, told the Security Council this month that the protracted political crisis was “breeding further instability in Iraq,” which already was suffering from severe public disillusionment with the political process.