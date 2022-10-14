At BSO, orchestral Technicolor and Mozartean grace

That symphonic chestnut — in which, to be fair, Tchaikovsky seems to be imagining plenty of internecine violence alongside the star-crossed romance — opened Thursday night’s Boston Symphony Orchestra program. On the podium was the Colombian-born conductor Andrés Orozco-Estrada, former music director of the Houston Symphony, making his BSO debut. In the work’s slow introduction, he drew appealingly dark sonorities from the woodwinds and a dusky veiled tone from the strings. In the more tempestuous passages, his performance had the punchy rhythmic vitality this music demands.

When the critic Walter J. Turner once defined music as “the imagination of love in sound,” he was painting with a broad brush. But as a tagline for Tchaikovsky’s “Romeo and Juliet” Overture-Fantasy, it’s not too shabby.

Overall it was a rewarding program, if not one that added up to much more than the sum of its parts. Orozco-Estrada is clearly an alert and physically gifted conductor, full of coiled energy, bold gestures, and at times a hyper-demonstrative style of cuing. That said, it was hard not to wonder exactly what portion of his podium athleticism was being deployed to communicate with the orchestra, and what portion was earmarked for the benefit of the audience.

But whatever reservations one might have had about his podium style, the BSO throughout the night responded with top-notch playing, meeting his electricity with its own — and sparking a similarly charged response from Thursday’s enthusiastic audience.

This was particularly evident on the program’s second half, which opened with Bartok’s Suite from his pantomime, “The Miraculous Mandarin.” This is wild interwar expressionism at its most extravagantly lurid, and Orozco-Estrada paced and shaped the suite skillfully while the orchestra — especially winds and brasses — brilliantly rose to both meet the music’s Technicolor demands and channel its emotional fury.

Clarinetist William Hudgins gave standout performances both in the Bartok and in the charmingly atmospheric account of Enescu’s lighthearted Romanian Rhapsody No. 1 that closed the program. Flutist Elizabeth Ostling and oboist John Ferrillo also made notable solo contributions.

But for this listener, the night’s most memorable moments came courtesy of pianist Emanuel Ax, who, directly following the Tchaikovsky, gave a subtle, wise, and deeply affecting account of Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 18, a beautiful work whose wordless truths, in an honest performance, speak for themselves. The selfless mastery and unerring eloquence of Ax’s playing also brought out the best in conductor and orchestra. In case that weren’t enough, Ax followed his gift with a gift: Schubert’s song “Ständchen” in Liszt’s transcription, less performed than simply inhabited with a quiet radiance.

BOSTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

At Symphony Hall, Oct. 13. Repeats Oct. 15.

Jeremy Eichler can be reached at jeremy.eichler@globe.com, or follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Eichler.