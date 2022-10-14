Celebrating the ‘International Year of Glass’ in New England

Like fire, glass has been intrinsic to technological progress and advancing civilization. It’s present in fiber optic communications, solar cells, and NASA’s James Webb space telescope . It’s also a versatile, luminous artist’s medium. To mark its importance, the United Nations has declared 2022 the International Year of Glass . Several exhibitions around New England are celebrating.

Glass is believed to have been discovered in Mesopotamia, the cradle of the earliest civilization. “There are theories that maybe lightning struck sand and melted it, and people saw it,” said Mary Childs, the curator at the Sandwich Glass Museum.

HARTFORD — Eons ago, the invention of glass may have been as revolutionary as the discovery of how to make fire.

“Fired Up: Glass Today” at Hartford’s Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art features more than 50 glass artists, including masters such as Dale Chihuly and Lino Tagliapietra. It tells the story of the American Studio Glass movement, pioneered in the early 1960s.

Lino Tagliapietra, "Angel Tear," 2011. Half-filigree blown glass. Collection of Sharon and Hank Martin. Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art

Italy has lineages of glass artists working in grand traditions dating back to the Roman Empire. Another exhibition, “Sargent, Whistler, and Venetian Glass: American Artists and the Magic of Murano” at the Mystic Seaport Museum, explores the love affair American artists had with glass made on the Venetian island of Murano between 1860 and 1915.

American glass, in contrast, is rooted in factories. Artists such as Chihuly and Harvey K. Littleton developed techniques to work on a smaller scale.

“It was so experimental in the beginning,” said Brandy Culp, curator of American decorative arts at the Wadsworth, who organized “Fired Up.” “Artists were going abroad, looking at Venetian maestros, and bringing what they learned back.”

One of those maestros was Tagliapietra. In 1979, he was invited to the United States to teach. He kept coming back.

“To leave that system [in Venice] was frowned upon, it was breaking with tradition. But he was excited because Americans were hungry to learn,” Culp said.

“What I liked most about America was the freedom, the freedom to do what you want to do,” Tagliapietra said, quoted in a “Fired Up” label. “The challenge to do something you never thought you could do.”

Caroline Landau, "Archiving Ice: Newfoundland," 2022. Blown glass, glacier water, and silicone. Collection of the artist. Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art

Those masters provide a backdrop to a fantastic array of artists working today, using techniques including flameworking, blowing, slumping, casting, and fusing. Many of the pieces on view combine technical wizardry with social commentary. For “Archiving Ice: Newfoundland,” Caroline Landau made molds of Arctic iceberg fragments. She brought them back to the studio and blew glass into them, crafting documents of climate change. (A video follows the remarkable process).

Jason McDonald, "Black Figure Number 1," 2018. Blown and engraved glass, steel, and paint. Collection of Maurisa Sommerfield and Robert Dvorak. Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art

Jason McDonald’s “Black Figure Number 1,” in the classical shape of a Grecian vase, depicts the silhouette of man behind bars. Cannabis leaves are etched around the vessel’s neck. The piece mournfully calls out a history of racism around incarceration and drug-related charges.

Cannabis plays a big role in glass art, by way of pipe making. There are three spectacular cannabis pipes in “Fired Up,” by David Colton, Hamm Brushland, and Robert Mickelsen that would enhance anyone’s high. Colton’s looks like a graffiti tag, Brushland’s like a large potted plant, and Mickelsen’s like a parasol.

Boston glass artist Wayne Strattman, who has taught glass art at prestigious programs such as Penland School of Craft and Pilchuck Glass School, said that cannabis pipes are a booming art form.

David Colton, untitled, 2022. Borosilicate glass, wood, LED light. Collection of the artist. Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art

“In the last 20 years, they are the most profitable of glass art forms,” Strattman said in a phone interview. “In any town of any modest size in New England, there are pipe makers. Collectors line up on the sidewalks outside galleries overnight to buy them.”

Strattman doesn’t make pipes himself — he’s more interested in visualizing electricity. His work is on view in “Innovators in Glass” at the Sandwich Glass Museum. That institution’s mission is to tell the story of the Boston & Sandwich Glass Company, founded in 1825.

“At that time, glass was used in a utilitarian way, but the artistry was and remains superior. It was a marriage of craft and art. There was pride in doing the best, most creative work possible,” said Childs. She sees a through-line to the artists in “Innovators in Glass.”

Natalie Tyler, "Fire & Ice" exhibition at Chesterwood, glass sculpture. Natalie Tyler

Natalie Tyler’s “Eagle’s Nest,” fashioned from cast glass and a gilded ostrich egg, elevates the notion of a nest into luminous ethers. Tyler, whose studio is in Great Barrington, also has a large-scale outdoor installation at Chesterwood. In “Fire & Ice,” which comments on climate, 50 or more glass icicles hang in a piece titled “Thaw,” and “WildFire” is in the shape of a burning tree.

Back in Sandwich, “EM Colorfield,” from Strattman’s “Mesmer” series, captures a rainbow of lightning in a bottle, using a plasma filament light moving inside a bell jar painted with phosphor, a luminescent material that emits light when exposed to radiant energy.

Wayne Strattman, "EM Colorfield," Mesmer Series. Blown borosilicate glass, phosphorous, Xenon gas. Wayne Strattman

“I blow glass and make it light up,” he said. “The science and the art go hand and hand. There’s a lot of chemistry with color and workability, and the ability to seal to other materials.”

Another inveterate chemist, Josh Simpson of Shelburne Falls, is best known for making spectacular planetary orbs bubbling with color and light. He is the subject of “Josh Simpson: Visionary Explorations in Glass” at the D’Amour Museum of Fine Arts at the Springfield Museums. Each colorful bit inside a planet is crafted individually, then embedded, and every piece changes the chemistry.

“So if I’m using 50 or more colors of glass in one planet, I need a very careful recipe, or things could go wrong, sometimes explosively,” he told Scientific American in 2012.

Josh Simpson, "Megaplanet," 2020. Collection of the artist. Josh Simpson

Glass artists often straddle art and science; the glass company Corning has a residency program where artists help push research ahead, working with custom glass compositions in unexpected ways.

“Artists can suggest things a narrow-thinking engineer might not think of,” he said. “They’re not constrained by pre-judging that something can’t be done. They’re willing to just jump in.”

FIRED UP: GLASS TODAY

At Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art, 600 Main St., Hartford, through Feb. 5. 860-278-2670, www.thewadsworth.org/explore/on-view/firedup/

SARGENT, WHISTLER, AND VENETIAN GLASS: AMERICAN ARTISTS AND THE MAGIC OF MURANO

At Mystic Seaport Museum, 75 Greenmanville Ave. , Mystic, Conn., through Feb. 27. www.mysticseaport.org

INNOVATORS IN GLASS

At Sandwich Glass Museum, 129 Main St., Sandwich, through Oct. 30. 508-888-0251, https://sandwichglassmuseum.org/innovator-in-glass-2

JOSH SIMPSON: VISIONARY EXPLORATIONS IN GLASS

At D’Amour Museum of Fine Arts, Springfield Museums, 21 Edwards St., Springfield, through Jan. 15. 413-263-6800, https://springfieldmuseums.org/press-release/josh-simpson-glass-retrospective-celebrates-50-years-creative-ingenuity/

NATALIE TYLER/ FIRE & ICE

At Chesterwood, 4 Williamsville Road, Stockbridge, through Oct. 24. www.chesterwood.org/natalie-tyler-fire-ice

Cate McQuaid can be reached at catemcquaid@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @cmcq.