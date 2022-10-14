Looking for clues regarding season 5 of ‘Fargo’

Are you ready for season 5 of “Fargo,” Noah Hawley’s fine series spinoff of the Coen brothers movie? I am, and especially as information about it comes out.

The anthology series jumps around in time from season to season. The last one was set in the 1950s; this time, the action will take place in 2019. The official plot description is tantalizingly vague: “When is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours?”

As usual, the cast is interesting. Jon Hamm, Juno Temple (Keeley on “Ted Lasso”), Jennifer Jason Leigh, Lamorne Morris, and Nick Gomez are among those already cast. No word yet on when it will premiere.