TV CRITIC'S CORNER

Looking for clues regarding season 5 of ‘Fargo’

By Matthew Gilbert Globe Staff,Updated October 14, 2022, 1 hour ago
Jon Hamm (pictured last month at a "Confess, Fletch" special screening in West Hollywood) will be in the cast of the next season of "Fargo."AUDE GUERRUCCI/AFP via Getty Images/file

Are you ready for season 5 of “Fargo,” Noah Hawley’s fine series spinoff of the Coen brothers movie? I am, and especially as information about it comes out.

The anthology series jumps around in time from season to season. The last one was set in the 1950s; this time, the action will take place in 2019. The official plot description is tantalizingly vague: “When is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours?”

As usual, the cast is interesting. Jon Hamm, Juno Temple (Keeley on “Ted Lasso”), Jennifer Jason Leigh, Lamorne Morris, and Nick Gomez are among those already cast. No word yet on when it will premiere.

Juno Temple (pictured in July at a special screening of "Ted Lasso" in Beverly Hills) will also be in the cast.Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/file
Lamorne Morris (pictured in 2020 at a premiere in Los Angeles) has also been announced as a cast member.Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/file

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.

