Soup, ‘Sunflowers,’ and a sad stunt

So it’s with shock but hardly surprise that I heard about the tomato soup assault on Van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” at the National Gallery in London on Friday. The ante needed to be upped, and I guess this is it. (Those who find comfort in routine will be soothed to know the protesters later glued themselves to the wall.)

All over Britain, climate activists have been gluing themselves to the frames of famous paintings for months — to a 16th-century copy of Leonardo Da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” at London’s Royal Academy , to a work by John Constable at The National Gallery , to a Vincent Van Gogh at The Courtauld Institute , and to other paintings in Manchester and Glasgow . The script has gotten tired enough by now that British museums likely know to keep adhesive solvent close at hand.

Look, I get it: The climate disaster is accelerating. Every year is worse than the last. For the love of God, do something. Climate action is happening far too slowly, and I doubt the protesters are wrong in blaming big oil. (The protests in the United Kingdom have been mostly carried out by a group calling itself, unambiguously, “Just Stop Oil.”)

Of course, museums are a great prop for activism of all kinds. They’re a rare confluence of wealth, privilege, and public space, filled with famous names guaranteed to draw attention. Their historical habit of taking money from any dubious actor with a fat checkbook adds fuel to that fire, too. The Sackler family have seen their name stripped from museums in the United States and United Kingdom because of their involvement in the opioid crisis. After years of protest, British Petroleum halted its prominent sponsorship program with Britain’s Tate museums in 2016.

But trying to inflict damage on widely loved institutions and artworks seems a stress test for the adage of no press being bad press. Stunts like these don’t have much to do with art, beyond an attention-getting famous name; not to give anyone ideas, but you could probably douse Harry Styles in bouillabaisse and get at least as much attention. Worse, they cheapen an urgent message, and invite public scorn. Simple-minded public theater serves no one.

Recent mass public performances by Britain’s Extinction Rebellion, where hundreds of protesters would lie corpse-like in public places like London’s Parliament Square, had at least some imaginative drama. Rows of bodies covered in sheets represented and suggested something terrifyingly real. And there’s no shortage of powerful art about ecological catastrophe; I’ve covered tons of it, and there’s always more coming. The best of it is nuanced, thoughtful, informative, and far more worth your time, not to mention mine.





