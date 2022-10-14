Iggy’s Bread will open a croissant-only cafe in Huron Village; a mini-golf restaurant comes to the Seaport

Coming soon: The bakers at Iggy’s Bread are hard at work on a Huron Village cafe, opening next door to Formaggio Kitchen this spring (358 Huron Ave.). Iggy’s general manager Nick Zappia — you might remember him from the much-missed Blue Room in Kendall Square — says the 18-seat shop will serve nothing but croissants and coffee. Expect a rotating assortment of six or seven, with seasonal fillings: a medley of jams, ham and cheese, feta, chocolate, almond. Zappia’s in the process of taste-testing various coffee roasters now.

Croissants at Iggy's in Cambridge. The bakery is now delivering to retail customers.

Puttshack is also about to fill a hole in the Seaport dining scene (58 Pier 4 Blvd.), featuring two levels of mini-golf, cocktails, and a menu from around the world: Thai octopus, Maryland crab dip, falafel cakes, poutine, empanadas, and pineapple margaritas. Visit daily from 11 a.m.

Openings: Hummus v’Hummus opens this week at The Street Chestnut Hill (3 Boylston St.). It’s the newest quick-service spot from Avi Shemtov ( The Chubby Chickpea , Simcha ), serving bowls, shawarma, and falafel with a variety of toppings.

“It will smell amazing in the space,” he promises. As for the name? Zappia won’t reveal that quite yet, but it won’t be called Iggy’s.

Name changes: Jamie Bissonnette and Ken Oringer’s new coastal Italian restaurant in the Back Bay now has a new name: It’s called Faccia a Faccia (Italian translation: “face to face”), not Faccia Brutta (“ugly face”).

“The duo decided to change the name in an effort to allay concerns raised by another brand close in name,” says a rep. The menu remains the same.

Food from Puttshack. Regan Baroni/Photography by Regan Baroni

Reopenings: Downtown Crossing’s Boston Chops (52 Temple Place) is planning to relaunch soon, confirms owner Chris Coombs; they’ve been on hiatus since 2020. The swanky spot originally opened in May 2018 with a much-ballyhooed $10,000 Instagram table with customizable color temperature settings and movable lights, all the better to shoot oxtail croquettes and loaded baked potatoes.

A salad photographed at the Instagram table at Boston Chops in Downtown Crossing in 2018. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

“Unreal that we are able to attempt a comeback following 2½ years of closure after only being open 20 months,” Coombs says. There’s an equally glamorous location at 1375 Washington St. in the South End.

Psychics: Somerville burger bar R.F. O’Sullivan & Son (282 Beacon St.) hosts fortune-teller (and beer fan) Veronica Keddy for tarot card and pendulum readings starting at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 26. Readings cost $35 per person.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.