Is it the right time to tell my friend I have feelings for her?

When our lease was up, I moved back to the city I grew up in and she moved here too. Over the last few months, helping each other move and experiencing the city through her eyes, I realized I really have feelings for her. Maybe I’ve always felt them and just suppressed it. I know I used to have feelings for her when we were hooking up, but now they’re back and I don’t know if it’s healthy or what to do about it.

Q. I have a close friend I’ve known for seven years. We met in college and have always kept in touch, even when we lived far from each other. We hooked up a couple times when we were both living in the same area, but then I moved away for work. When we wound up living close to each other again we were back to being just friends and then roommates with some other friends from college.

I was going to say something, but I set her up with a place to live through a friend of mine, and now one of her roommates is a musician/producer and she’s going to concerts with this person. I feel like there has to be something romantic there and don’t want to put pressure on her or be weird, but also I have to take myself into account somehow because this whole thing is tearing me up a little bit. I never really saw it until recently, but our friendship has caused problems in my past relationship as well. People I’ve dated have felt threatened by our relationship, and when we go out it’s often harder to meet people because they assume we’re dating.

I think something has to change. Do I say something about how I’m feeling? Do I just swallow the whole thing and do nothing? Do I tell her I’m happy for her if she starts dating her roommate, but maybe then we shouldn’t hang out for a bit while I figure this out?

I care about her immensely and don’t want to put pressure on anyone, especially since I was her introduction to this city and social scene and so many of our friends are now the same. But I feel like I have to say something because it’s really throwing me for a loop.

FORLORN FRIEND

A. Telling her might take the pressure off.

Here’s my logic: If you continue to think about this, stewing over every detail of your past and present, the relationship will be zapped of its joy. Also, you’ll decide she’s a perfect match for you without any real evidence. All this silence has allowed your imagination to run wild.

Telling her might feel like the riskier option, but all you’ll be saying is something like this:

“Having you here is bringing up feelings — in a very good way. Do you ever feel like this could be romantic? Can we make one of these hangouts a date?”

I wouldn’t recommend telling her that you’ve been into her for years, and that she’s ruined dating for you. That’s pressure. All you really know is that you’ve been thinking about the romantic potential of the relationship since she moved to your city. Stick to the truth.

If she doesn’t reciprocate, you can take time away if you need it. Maybe her clarity at that point (assuming she offers some) will help you move on and see her for whatever she is. That’s why telling her soon could be helpful. The more you daydream about possibilities, the harder it will be to get over the fantasy. Working this out with her should help you stick to reality.

She’s not dating her roommate, as far as you know. Tell her what’s on your mind — and keep it simple.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

So many missed opportunities! You’re not sure you want to know her feelings because not knowing means there’s always a chance she’s into you. Unfortunately, this option pretty much guarantees you won’t end up together.

JACQUISMITH





There were plenty of chances for it to happen with this lady before, if mutual interest and availability were there. But the reality is it didn’t.

JIVEDIVA





In order to know what’s best you really need to get a better sense of her relationship with the roommate, and what her feelings are for you. Sounds like you’re a little bit unsure of your own feelings even. Don’t go overboard. I think I would ask, “Are you happy with where we are in our relationship as it is? Do you ever wish it was more?” Just asking that is a signal from you, and see what she says.

JIM501





I’m in the “tell her” camp. It’s already bugging you and you can’t go back in time. Ignoring an issue does not make it go away.

NANOSECO





I’m not a big fan of the “I have feelings for you” speech. Then you’re just dumping a bunch of emotions into their lap and expecting them to do something with it. Instead, just ask if they would be interested in going on a date — and actually say the word “date.” You’ll get the clarity you need without adding a bunch of pressure to it.

BONECOLD





She’s single and you’re living near each other. Tell her before any of that changes again.

WIZEN





Yes, there’s a risk she will say she’s not interested, but humans take risks routinely as part of their daily lives and, whether it works out or not, you will at least know where you stand and you won’t be overthinking every aspect of your friendship with her. Get on with it.

AULDYIN

