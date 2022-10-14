Blind date: ‘After absolutely destroying an Oreo McFlurry, I felt much better’

BRANDON B.: 24 / school administrator

HIS INTERESTS: Cooking/baking

WHAT MAKES HIM A CATCH: He’s a great cuddler and a cool person to talk to.

7:30 P.M. DECK 12, BOSTON

HAPPY MEAL

Jack When I saw my blind date’s name, I reached out to my friend also named Brandon. How funny if it were him? Turns out it was, and coincidentally he was the same person who told me about Cupid. We had a great laugh; to me, it truly is a testament to the stereotype that all gays know each other. If it were a true stranger, I probably would have been shaking.

Brandon I am always down for an adventure! I also believe that everything happens for a reason.

SHAKING IT UP

Jack I was 10 minutes early, and he was 20 minutes late. He’ll probably say 18 minutes, though.

Brandon OK, hear me out. . . . I was 18 minutes late. I know, that’s bad! But I was hopeful I would find parking quickly, which was silly of me! I gave him a hug and immediately apologized for being late.

Jack Brandon is a tall, handsome guy and dresses well. I noticed his awesome mustard corduroy shirt/jacket. That and his glasses gave a teddy bear vibe that I appreciated.

Brandon He had a very cute smile, and I was immediately drawn to his clothes because it was something I would’ve worn.

Jack The conversation flowed pretty effortlessly.

Brandon We got deep! We played a game: What’s something I don’t know about you. I didn’t expect to be that vulnerable with Jack and did not expect him to reciprocate.

Jack We discussed loneliness, support networks, our relationships with our families, our upbringings, and our perceptions of and past participation with “gay culture.” Since I only had spent time with Brandon in group settings before, there was a lot to discover.

Brandon Deck 12 really has a beautiful view and so we spent some time taking it in.

Jack We split a charcuterie board, and we each had three drinks. The view of the Boston skyline was incredible.

Brandon We both love a good drink, going on adventures, and exploring Boston. We do care about health—Jack suggested we go on a run together, which I cautiously agreed to (I’m more of a fast walker). He seems like he can outrun me.

NUGGET OF TRUTH

Jack We went to [nearby bar] Cathedral Station. I was excited to continue the date (hey, it was a Friday night!). It was clear that a shared charcuterie board could only do so much. To help remedy this, we got McDonald’s to end the night. After absolutely destroying an Oreo McFlurry, I felt much better.

Brandon I got some fries and nuggets. We hugged and said goodbye. I knew it wasn’t going to be the last time I saw him. Honestly, I was surprised it went that well and I did not want to ruin it at the end.

Jack Yes, but not romantically. I am more confident in my friendship with Brandon now, and it’s something I hope will continue.

Brandon I would like to!

POST-MORTEM

Jack / A

Brandon / A

