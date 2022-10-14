Five things to do for fun in and around Boston, Oct. 17-23

Bone Up Brewing Company in Everett hosts its its Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest on Saturday and Sunday.

As part of its Northeast tour, “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band will perform a free concert at Boston’s Symphony Hall. It will be the first time the band, founded in 1798 and considered America’s oldest continuously active professional musical organization, has played in Boston in five years. 7:30 p.m. Register at marineband.marines.mil/Tour/.

Thursday

Centuries of Influence

The Nichols House Museum in Boston will host Forgotten Histories: AAPI Stories in New England’s Historiography, a virtual event exploring Asian American and Pacific Islander history in the region, and how those communities have helped shape New England. 6:30 p.m. Register for tickets, starting at $8, at nicholshousemuseum.org/events/2052/.

Friday-Sunday

Flower Power

Join the Massachusetts Orchid Society at the Sons of Italy Hall in Winchester for World of Orchids: The Amazon. The flower show and sale will include exotic and spectacular orchids in more than 20 displays from national vendors, regional orchid societies, and more. Admission is $10, free for society members and kids 8 and younger. massorchid.org/show

Saturday-Sunday

Spooky Pups

Dress your dog to the nines and head to Bone Up Brewing Company in Everett for its Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest. This two-day event will raise money for the Animal Rescue League of Boston. Attendees can meet dogs up for adoption and buy drinks to support the league. The owners of the best dressed pups will receive a prize. Free admission. boneup.beer/upcoming-events.html

Saturday

Majestic Birthday

To celebrate the 225th birthday of Old Ironsides, the USS Constitution Museum, in the Charlestown Navy Yard, will host a Birthday Block Party. The event will include activities such as miniature golf, balloon art, and airbrush tattoos. There will be cake to celebrate the occasion, which coincides with the museum’s 50th anniversary. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. ussconstitutionmuseum.org/events/birthdaybash

