Home design ideas: Creating a lounge space for entertaining in an unfinished lower level

1 The seating area comprises four leather swivel chairs and shaggy poufs from West Elm. “The swivels allow for flexibility that sofas wouldn’t have, like turning to see the TV,” the designer notes. Leather creates the masculine vibe the clients wanted and gets better with age.

Kristen Apicerno’s clients, a fashionable couple with a 6-year-old, hired her to deck out the lower level of their new construction Wrentham home. “It was 2,500 square feet of unfinished space with 9-foot high ceilings,” the designer says. “The goal was to create zones that align with their lifestyle.” The main attraction? A sexy lounge with midcentury modern style where they could entertain. In creating the look, Apicerno incorporated edgy silhouettes along with textural materials including leather, wood, and wool that up the cozy factor. “It’s an unexpected design that appeals to all the senses,” she says.

2 A glossy credenza from CB2 works as a serving area and storage. The colors in the stylized landscape print by Illustraage from Etsy tie the palette of the bar together with that of the seating area.

3 The show-stopping bar features open chevron shelving that houses the couple’s burgeoning wine collection. “There was no way they wanted typical horizontal shelves,” Apicerno says. The budget-friendly laminate backsplash by Wilsonart has a birch bark pattern.

4 Beverage fridges with paneled fronts and brass hardware flank the base cabinetry, which Apicerno painted Benjamin Moore Salamander, a saturated forest green.

5 Custom slats add visual interest and draw the eye upward, making the ceiling seem higher. A clear finish preserved the maple’s organic character. “I wanted something that looked like it had been around for a while,” the designer says.

6 Apicerno applied a graphic wall mural from Society6 between the lounge and family room. “We needed a design element that bridged the gap between these very distinct spaces but still looked cohesive,” she says.

Marni Elyse Katz is a contributing editor to the Globe Magazine. Follow her on Instagram @StyleCarrot. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.