Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

Writer Janelle Nanos did something incredible out of something unthinkable (“Kate Price Remembers Something Terrible,” July 31). Nanos wove together memories, fears, conversations, nightmares, scents, emotions, and pain into a powerful story that I hope provides some healing for the sisters, validation for other survivors living in shame and confusion, and a deeper awareness of child abuse in our communities. Though beautifully written, it was excruciating to read — which pales in comparison to what those girls in Pennsylvania lived through, tried to forget, and survived. At its best, journalism lifts up voices we often don’t hear, illuminates issues we all need to know more about, and prompts real change. I believe this story will accomplish those goals and then some.

Advertisement

Jennifer D. Jordan

Winchester





I can’t stop thinking about what Janelle Nanos wrote and how incredibly she told Kate’s story. Thank you, Kate, for your courage and vulnerability in letting it be told. I’m so sorry that this happened to you. The work you are doing now is so very important. As a sister of a retired law enforcement officer, I know how prevalent trafficking is in Massachusetts. Most people around here don’t have a clue that it’s happening next door to them. Kate’s strength and braveness are inspiring. To Janelle: The world needs more people like you, who believe women like Kate from the very beginning. And thank you, Gloria, for speaking to the writer and validating Kate and Kari.

Susan Budrewicz

Boxford





I am a psychotherapist with a specialty in trauma. What initially struck me on an even deeper level than I already knew, is how common this story is. When I went to social work school in the early 1980s, incest was thought of as being a rare occurrence. We have certainly come a long way since that era. Kate’s brave portrayal of how memories are recovered and pieced together is typical of so many survivors, as is the questioning of the validity of the tiny shreds of memories. But even more important is education about how and where trafficking takes place and what it can look like. My hope is, because of this fine article, a few people might notice what is right in front of them and say something.

Advertisement

Lee Farrington

Chelsea





So many people (and frustratingly, law enforcement and the legal/judiciary field) do not understand how trauma works. They don’t understand how children bond to their abusers, how common it is to repress memory in order to function, or that trauma survivors don’t just constantly mope and cry. Stories like these are valuable in furthering that understanding.

Naraniel

posted on bostonglobe.com





This piece is spectacular, and devastating. Laser focused and so brilliant as to be blinding, made all but unreadable by slow head-shaking, and tears. Uplifting, for the strength and vigilance of all concerned, and so horrifying, it is unmooring. I have never read any such piece before, and I can only thank writer Janelle Nanos. And thank Kate, and Kari, for having the mental and emotional courage to never give up, as they sought to make sense of the unthinkable.

Barbara Harting

Framingham





To the skeptics: Just because there have been isolated and highly publicized cases [of repressed memories] that proved to be wrong does not mean there were not hundreds of others that happened. We will never know the full extent of the lifelong suffering victims have endured because they kept silent or spoke and no one believed them.

Advertisement

Poplin03

posted on bostonglobe.com





It took me two days (and a lot of discipline) to read this, nothing in comparison to Janelle Nanos’s 10 years on the story. It made me cry, it made me question so many things, it made me sad and angry but it also is a testament to human resilience. The most important stories are in some way also representative of a phenomenon, and are iterations of stories that many people have to live through but can not, do not, or will not talk about. It is the same with young artists; many take stories of their families, experiences, abuse, trauma, and identity questions, but not many manage to create something that is valid beyond their own personal perception.

Luzius Bernhard

Vienna, Austria





As a feminist activist who has been working to educate people about sexual violence for half a century and, more importantly, as a friend of Kate’s, I thank Janelle Nanos for her extraordinary article. The depth and breadth of her research is impressive, her writing is beautiful, her dedication inspiring, and her compassion exemplary. As I just wrote to Kate, I am sure this article will open many eyes and also save some lives.

Jean Kilbourne

Brookline





This compelling project shows an astounding amount of work and shared dedication from both writer and subject, provides depth of insight, provokes reflection on a nasty reality we’d all like to turn away from, and unspools like a good detective story. It’s really good and important work.

Advertisement

Ned Rightor

Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and Enfield, New Hampshire





What a powerful story. It exposes the deep culture of denial — ”It couldn’t happen to us” — and points to the massive and urgent need to change and update our social services and criminal investigations, as these crimes are just as horrible as mass shootings.

R Becca Britt

Wareham





To Kate and Kari, I am so sorry for what you have endured — for your entire lives. Yes, the price for the victim is a life sentence — of having to try to come to terms with what happened, why it happened, how it could have happened, why no one helped them, why people choose to shun them, the victims, why people chose — and still choose — to protect the perpetrator, how to move forward and find peace and joy in life. A plea to all: Help must be available to these victims.

francielawrence

posted on bostonglobe.com

CONTACT US: Write to magazine@globe.com or The Boston Globe Magazine/Comments, 1 Exchange Place, Suite 201, Boston, MA 02109-2132. Comments are subject to editing.



