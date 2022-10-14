For sale: Condos that retrace Oscar Wilde’s steps in Boston

CONDO FEE $817 a month

BEDROOMS 1 BATHS 1

LAST SOLD FOR $968,000 in 2018

PROS This south-facing unit is in Millennium Place, across from the Citizens Bank Opera House in the heart of downtown, and next to the one-time site of the Globe Theatre, where Wilde gave a lecture in June 1882. Upon entry, the kitchen at right features granite counters and island, gas range, glass tile backsplash, and refrigerator integrated into the cabinetry. At left, past a laundry closet, the bath includes a step-in shower, separate tub, and Toto toilet. The bedroom is carpeted, while the living room features floor-to-ceiling windows and oak floors. The building includes 24-hour concierge, doormen at both entrances, lounge with fireplace and courtyard, fitness room, and theater. CONS No deeded parking, but there are three subway lines within three blocks.

$1,100,000

160 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE #705 / BACK BAY

SQUARE FEET 914

CONDO FEE $864 a month

BEDROOMS 1 BATHS 1

LAST SOLD FOR $482,500 in 2006

PROS This sleekly updated unit is on the top floor of the Vendome, formerly a luxury hotel where Wilde stayed while in Boston; it was rebuilt and converted to condos after a 1972 fire. Step into an entry hall, and the main living area features bamboo floors and recessed lighting. The kitchen at right has marble counters, Sub-Zero fridge, and Viking stove. Past a dining area, the main living room boasts enormous windows looking south at the Back Bay skyline’s greatest hits, from Trinity Church to the Prudential Center. A rolling door opens to the bedroom, with generous windows and closet space. The bath in back includes travertine tile, jetted tub, and stacked laundry. CONS No outdoor space, though the Commonwealth Avenue Mall is just outside.

