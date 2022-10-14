200 students at Groton elementary school sick with stomach virus, officials say

A Groton elementary school closed early Friday due to the “rapid spread” of a stomach virus causing 200 of the school’s 534 students to become infected, according to the Groton-Dunstable Regional School District.

Staff at Florence Roche Elementary School dismissed students at 12:15 p.m. due to a Board of Health advisory after a quickly increasing number of students were absent with an unknown illness, according to an e-mail to the Globe from Superintendent Laura Chesson.

“We have no evidence that it is anything else but a stomach virus,” Chesson said in the e-mail.