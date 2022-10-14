200 students at Groton elementary school sick with stomach virus, officials say

A Groton elementary school closed early Friday due to the “rapid spread” of a stomach virus causing 200 of the school’s 534 students to become infected, according to the Groton-Dunstable Regional School District.
Staff at Florence Roche Elementary School dismissed students at 12:15 p.m. due to a Board of Health advisory after a quickly increasing number of students were absent with an unknown illness, according to an e-mail to the Globe from Superintendent Laura Chesson.
“We have no evidence that it is anything else but a stomach virus,” Chesson said in the e-mail.
Nashoba Associated Boards of Health, which serves the town of Groton, and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health could not be immediately reached for comment on Friday.
The school sent an e-mail to parents Friday morning notifying them that their children would need to be picked up early and if they rode the bus, would be arriving home earlier than expected, Chesson said.
The administration will continue to monitor health data over the weekend to determine next steps, Chesson said.
Florence Roche serves students from kindergarten through fourth grade, according to its website.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.