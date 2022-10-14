Aspiring police officer gets a special visitor

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

A Newton police officer recently made a local youngster’s day. Officer Daniel Sohn took the time to speak with Skye, a 4-year-old who wants to be a police officer when he grows up. Photos of their encounter were posted on the Newton Police Department’s Facebook page. “When Officer Sohn went by to visit, Skye was already outside waiting in his uniform,” the post said. “Officer Sohn inspected Skye’s uniform, gave him a tour of the cruiser and instructed him on the proper way to issue a citation. Officer Sohn highly recommends Skye be hired as a Newton Police Officer! Looking forward to him joining our ranks in 2039.”

WRONG HOUSE

A 30-year-old Dorchester man was sentenced Oct. 5 to a decade in state prison for breaking into a house in Stoughton last year, according to the Norfolk district attorney’s office. Authorities alleged that he and his co-defendant planned to steal drugs from the home but got the address wrong and broke into the wrong house — one where no drugs were present. The pair caught the occupants by complete surprise by bursting into a basement bedroom and demanding drugs from a bewildered young man who had been asleep in the room. “The father was asleep shortly before 3 a.m. when he heard his son screaming from the basement,” Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey said in a statement after the sentencing. “He ran to the defense of his son, who was unarmed and trying to fend off the two men who were suddenly in his bedroom assaulting at him.” The father ended up chasing the knife-wielding assailants from the home, authorities said. Stoughton police then used the Find My iPhone app to track down the victim’s phone which had been stolen during the break-in. It was found discarded in a wooded area and investigators found five fingerprints on it that matched the Dorchester man’s. He was recently convicted in Norfolk Superior Court following a jury-waived trial of two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery, two counts of armed assault in a dwelling, armed robbery, armed burglary, home invasion, breaking and entering at night and putting a person in fear, Morrissey’s office said. His co-defendant, who was 17 at the time of the crime, pleaded guilty to all of the youthful offender indictments against him and was given consecutive sentences totaling 30 months in the Norfolk County House of Correction, Morrissey’s office said.

KNOCK KNOCK ... WHO’S THERE?

At 3:21 a.m. on Aug. 22, Saugus police received a 911 call from a resident of Essex Landing who reported that someone was banging on the door of his apartment and covering the peephole so he couldn’t see who it was. Officers William Cash and Robert Lemoine were dispatched to the scene and found a woman was indeed knocking on the guy’s door. Just what she had in mind is unclear from the log entry, which reported that blessed silence was restored when the officers spoke to the woman and she agreed to leave.

NO JOKING MATTER

At 11:33 p.m. on Aug. 19, Saugus police were contacted by police in Palmer who said they had a male party in their station who reported that he had been talking to a female in Saugus over Snapchat and she was claiming she had been kidnapped. Saugus police officers were then sent out to conduct a well-being check on the alleged kidnapping victim and spoke to her mother, who was able to make contact with her daughter and confirm that the whole thing was “a prank.”

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.