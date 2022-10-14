Bank of America donates $1 million for mental health access in Boston schools

Part of the funding will support school-based behavioral health programming in partnerships with BPS that includes clinical support for students and families, technical assistance for providers, and professional development for educators and school staff.

The grant will help the Boston Children’s Hospital Neighborhood Partnerships Program, a behavioral health program that works with Boston schools largely impacted by systemic inequities.

Amid increased mental health needs among students, Bank of America is providing $1 million to Boston Children’s Hospital to improve behavioral health services for students in Boston Public Schools.

“Meeting the mental health needs of our students is of the utmost importance,” said Superintendent Mary Skipper in a statement. “This is key for ensuring that students are successful both in and out of the classroom.”

Before the pandemic, the educational system was not prepared for the mental health needs of young students. One analysis from 2020 showed Massachusetts schools had only half the number of social workers that they needed, with psychologists and counselors also in short supply.

While Boston and other school districts have added mental health services for students, many teachers say it has not been enough to ease the pressure on them, especially since many are grappling with their own pandemic-related mental health issues.

“Students often come to school with complex mental health concerns, including depression, anxiety and trauma,” said Bank of America Massachusetts President Miceal Chamberlain in a statement. “Improving access to mental health services contributes to a more positive climate for learning, leads to better academic and behavioral outcomes, and creates healthier communities where young people can thrive and succeed.”

One of Skipper’s priorities for the school year is making social and emotional learning more accessible by increasing out-of-school time partnerships, implementing anti-bullying intervention and student support teams in every school, and improving engagement for students who are chronically absent or at risk of dropping out.

“We have to come together, in partnership, with our nonprofits, certainly with our alternative education partners, with our summer programming, in a way to fill a gap,” she said Thursday during a School Committee retreat. “That’s academic, that’s social-emotional, and that’s physical well being.”

A record number of youth suffered crises during the pandemic; Boston Children’s Hospital saw more children with depression, anxiety, and eating disorders and a 40 percent increase from July through October 2020 in admissions for suicidal thoughts and attempts.

Dr. Kevin B. Churchwell, Boston Children’s Hospital’s president and chief executive officer, said the Boston Children’s Neighborhood Partnerships Program will provide “more of the preventative support and care that can make a tremendous difference in helping ensure young people don’t need to spend time in the hospital.”

“Untreated child and adolescent psychiatric disorders can persist over decades, becoming increasingly difficult to treat and resulting in progressively greater family, social, educational and economic consequences,” Churchwell said.

Adria Watson can be reached at adria.watson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @adriarwatson.