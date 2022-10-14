Early voting in Massachusetts: What you need to know

On the ballot: Governor Charlie Baker’s job , seats in Congress and the Massachusetts Legislature, four ballot questions tackling issues from income tax to drivers’ licenses for undocumented immigrants , and a handful of state and county elected positions.

With less than a month until election day, Massachusetts voters can already request mail-in ballots, and early polling stations open statewide in less than two weeks.

Oct. 29: Deadline to register to vote. You may register online, in person, or by mail. See the secretary of state’s website for more information.

Oct. 22 through Nov. 4: Polls open for early voting in person. Specific times and locations should be made available by Oct. 17, according to the secretary of state’s office.

Nov. 1: Deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot. You may apply online, in person, or by mail. Here is more information on the secretary of state’s website.

Nov. 8: Election Day. Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Ballots must be returned in person to your local election office or to a drop box by 8 p.m. Ballots sent by mail must be postmarked no later than Nov. 8, and must be received by Nov. 12, 5 p.m.

Ways to vote

In person: On Election Day, Nov. 8, polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., but all Massachusetts voters may cast their ballot early. Early voting begins in person Oct. 22 and will last through Nov. 4. Specific times and locations should be made available by Oct. 17, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

Cities and towns determine those details for themselves, but the state requires them to offer a minimum number of early voting hours based on their populations. Local governments are not required to offer early voting every day of the period, although they must offer some weekend hours.

By mail: Applications for mail-in ballots are open until Nov. 1, and the state secretary’s office recommends applying as early as possible. The US Postal Service recommends planning for your ballot to take up to seven days to arrive, meaning you should apply at least two to three weeks before Election Day. You can track the status of your ballot online.

What do I need to cast my ballot?

Voters should be ready to share their name and home address and may be asked to provide proof of identity — that can be a drivers’ license, state-issued ID card, recent utilities bill, or any other printed identification form that lists their name and address.

Poll workers may ask voters for identification if they are typically an inactive voter, casting a federal election ballot for the first time in Massachusetts, or casting a provisional or challenged ballot. Poll workers can also request identification if they have “reasonable suspicion,” according to the secretary of state’s office.

Mailed ballots can be returned via the included envelope, hand-delivered to your local election office, or dropped off at an early voting location or into a ballot drop box. Mail-in ballots must reach the local elections office by 5 p.m. on Nov. 12 in order to be counted, and they cannot be dropped off at a polling station on Election Day.

Where can I vote?

If you intend to vote in person, you can find your nearest polling station by entering your address on the state secretary’s website. A complete list of polling locations and drop boxes is also available.

Early voting locations should be announced no later than Oct. 17. Once early schedules and locations are finalized with the state office, voters can find their station’s details here.

What’s on the ballot?

As Governor Charlie Baker steps down, Republican nominee Geoff Diehl, backed by former President Donald Trump, faces off against Democrat Maura Healey, who currently serves as attorney general. A September poll by the Globe and Suffolk University found Healey leading Deihl 52 percent to 26 percent.

Democrat Andrea Campbell and Republican James McMahon will compete for attorney general. For secretary of state, incumbent William Galvin faces off against Republican Rayla Campbell and Juan Sanchez of the Green-Rainbow Party.

In the race for treasurer, Libertarian Cristina Crawford is challenging incumbent Democrat Deborah B. Goldberg. Five candidates are up for state auditor: Anthony Amore, a Republican; Democrat Diana Dizoglio; Gloria Caballero-Roca of the Green-Rainbow Party; Dominic Giannone III of the Workers Party; and Libertarian Daniel Riek.

Down the ballot are seats in Congress, seats in the state’s General Court, sheriff positions, and some county commissioners.

This year’s general election also features 4 ballot questions. Question 1, commonly referred to as the millionaires tax, would increase income taxes by 4 percent on those earning more than $1 million a year. Question 2 would require dental insurers to spend no less than 83 percent of premiums on patient care if passed. Question 3 seeks to expand the availability of licenses to sell alcoholic beverages, increasing the number of licenses available to a single business. Question 4 deals with whether or not Massachusetts drivers’ licenses will continue to be available to undocumented immigrants.

A complete list of open seats and candidates can be found on the state secretary’s website. You may also enter your address to view a sample ballot.

Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dekool01.