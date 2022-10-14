The hits and misses from this week’s R.I. gubernatorial debates

It’s worth watching both debates here and here, especially if you’re still an undecided voter. If you prefer having other people tell you about the debates, here’s my quick overview on where each candidate hit and missed their marks over the past week.

Where McKee hits his stride

When you have a healthy lead in the polls and you’re the Democratic incumbent in a state as blue as Rhode Island, all you have to do in debates against a Republican is avoid falling on your face. McKee cleared that bar in both debates, striking a chord with his base of voters on his support for expanding abortion coverage and coming across as the candidate with better command of the issues. He also had a solid showing at the beginning of Thursday’s debate when he got about 15 minutes to talk about the issue he understands best: public education.

Where Kalus hits her stride

The biggest question heading into these debates was whether Kalus could move past the negative attack ads and show substance in the debate. She has proved that she belongs in the race. Her decision to open the Channel 12 debate with a call for McKee to use his executive power to stop the steep electric rate hikes has, at the very least, generated an interesting discussion all week. She has also held her own on education issues, sticking to a consistent message about expanding options for kids in struggling schools.

Where McKee falls off track

During his Democratic primary race, McKee remained remarkably poised on the debate stage – even when it seemed like all four of his opponents were criticizing his record at the same time. He stayed on message (“I’m not turning my back on Pawtucket”) and mostly avoided petty squabbles. It’s clear that Kalus gets under his skin with her more aggressive style. That led him to argue with the Channel 12 moderators on Tuesday night, and then on Thursday night, he complained about the way tickets to the debate were distributed because he was annoyed by the crowd at Rhode Island College.

Where Kalus falls off track

For anyone who doubts what a strong debate performance can mean in a race, take a look at where Helena Foulkes was before her two solid showings on Channels 10 and 12, and then how close she came to winning the primary. She was in a league of her own on those stages. Kalus has gone toe-to-toe with McKee in the two debates, but she hasn’t quite found the issue that breaks through to a wider audience. At times, it seems as though she’s more interested in landing a clever punchline than actually explaining why she’s the better candidate.

What comes next

Election Day might be Nov. 8, but early voting begins next week. By the time McKee and Kalus meet in their final televised debate on Nov. 3, it’s conceivable that 15-to-20 percent of Rhode Islanders will have already voted. You can expect a heavy dose of television advertising over the next month, along with plenty of “Candidate A calls on Candidate B to disavow Issue X” stories in the news. If you’re McKee, you love that the 2nd Congressional District race is overshadowing the governor’s race. If you’re Kalus, you might want to slip Allan Fung a Benjamin to mention your name a little more on the campaign trail.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.