‘I love you all and I will see you soon.’ Jean McGuire releases first public statement after Franklin Park stabbing

McGuire, a cofounder of the Metco program and the first Black woman to be elected to the Boston School Committee, was walking her dog when she was attacked by a man who stabbed her multiple times, police said. McGuire was found by people walking through the park after visiting Boston Lights at the Franklin Park Zoo, police said. She was able to ask for help and people called 911, police said.

“We as a community can never forget that we need to stand together and continue working to empower our children through learning,” McGuire, 91, said in a statement released by her family. “We are at our best as a people; when it’s about ‘we’ not ‘me.’ I love you all and I will see you soon.”

Jean McGuire, the prominent Boston civil rights and education advocate who was repeatedly stabbed Tuesday night in Franklin Park, said in a statement Friday that “we need to stand together” to keep helping local youth, as she continues her recovery at a city hospital.

McGuire’s friend, Jeriline Brady Mcginnis, said McGuire fought to repel her attacker, as did her dog, Bailey.

Police said the attacker was apparently injured. No arrests have been made.

“The family of Jean McGuire would like to thank all of the doctors and dedicated health care workers who are assisting in her recovery,” said Friday’s statement from her family. “We greatly appreciate the outpouring of love and support that Jean has received from people in the Greater Boston area, across Massachusetts, and around the world.”

McGuire has been walking through Franklin Park for “the past 50 years,” and has no plans of stopping, her nephew Ron Mitchell said Thursday in a phone interview. She is grateful for the care she has received.

“We want to thank all of her doctors and medical staff who have worked diligently to aid in her recovery,” he said.

For those looking to support McGuire, she and her family will ask people to direct donations to a “nonprofit fund to help promote the education of the children of greater New England” that will be announced soon, Mitchell said.

“So please, hold your donations until that announcement,” he said.

McGuire is well-known in the community for her trailblazing work in education.

She was the first Black social worker to work in the Boston public schools and helped develop a curriculum that independently taught Black students and included Black history. In 1981, she was elected to the School Committee as the first Black woman to serve on the board, which she did for a decade.

McGuire also helped found Metco, a groundbreaking program that placed students of color from Boston in suburban school systems. McGuire led Metco for 43 years, until 2016.

“Jean has spent her entire professional life fighting for all families to have the best educational opportunities to achieve their dreams,” the McGuire family said Friday.

“For those looking to support Jean’s legacy, she and her family will ask people to direct donations to a nonprofit fund currently in development that will help promote the education of the children of greater New England,” the statement continued. “The family will make a formal announcement introducing the establishment of the fund in [the] coming weeks.”

