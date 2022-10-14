Jury finds R.I. corrections officer guilty of having sex with 2 female inmates

CRANSTON, R.I. — A former correctional officer was found guilty Thursday of having sex with two female inmates at the Adult Correctional Institutions.
Collins Umoh, 44, of Warwick, was convicted by a jury of three counts of criminal sexual conduct with an inmate under his direct custodial supervision.
The state police had originally charged him in May 2019 with having sex with three women who were inmates at the Gloria McDonald Women’s Facility between July 2017 and August 2018.
Umoh had been a correctional officer for 11 years; he was fired. He also was also licensed as a registered nurse through the state Department of Health; he voluntarily surrendered the license in June 2019.
State Police Detective Herb Tilson led the investigation and assistant attorney general Daniel Carr Guglielmo led the prosecution, with assistance from the state Department of Corrections office of inspections.
Umoh is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 15 in Providence County Superior Court.
