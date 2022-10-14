Millionaires’ tax debate pivots on who, exactly, would end up paying new levy

At the dispute’s center is the prospect of many so-called one-time millionaires — the small business owner or retiree finally selling their company or home — suddenly eating a higher tax bill, all because of a measure being touted as a way to make our tax system fairer.

The question reared its head Friday during a debate over Question 1, a proposed constitutional amendment that would impose a 4 percent surtax on annual income over $1 million.

A November ballot proposal that would raise taxes on the state’s wealthiest has turned, to a degree, on a seemingly contradictory query: Would the very richest among us actually be the ones shouldering the new costs?

Advertisement

How many taxpayers would fall into that category can’t be known, and data vary wildly.

Dan Cence, a spokesman for the business-backed committee opposing the question, argued Friday that half of those paying the tax each year could fall into that category — “50.5 percent” he said, composed of people who “don’t consider themselves millionaires.”

“Is that who we’re going after with this? I thought we were going after the uber-wealthy?” Cence said during the debate, hosted by WBUR in partnership with WCVB Channel 5 and The Boston Globe. “This is people who’ve worked their entire life for one single event that would fund their nest egg, fund their retirement.”

The number, which is cited in a January report produced by Tufts University’s Center for State Policy Analysis, stems from a separate 2010 report produced by the Tax Foundation, a pro-business think tank, and covers from 1999 to 2007.

It’s also period that touches two recessions, argued Andrew Farnitano, a spokesman for the labor-backed Fair Share committee pushing the ballot question.

“That number is out of date. It’s not based in reality,” he said during Friday’s debate.

Advertisement

More “recent research,” he argued, shows 15 percent taxpayers qualify as one-time millionaires. Those figures come from a 2016 report whose authors include Cristobal Young, a Cornell University professor.

Still, those numbers cover a similar, albeit longer, period of time: 1999 to 2011.

Farnitano also made another argument: For those people who breach $1 million on a one-time basis but do so only slightly (say, reporting $1.1 million) their tax bill will go by a several thousand dollars but comparatively, “they’re only paying a tiny bit more.”

The vast majority of the revenue raised, he said, will come from those reporting more than $2 million in income. “Those are the super rich who will pay the most,” he said.

The back-and-forth encapsulated a running dialogue, and a specific question posed by host Tiziana Dearing, of what exactly constitutes as fair.

The question, if approved by voters on Nov. 8, would amend the state Constitution to create a 9 percent income tax rate on annual earnings above $1 million, while retaining the broad 5 percent rate for earnings below that amount.

The measure mandates all new revenue from this tax — estimated by state officials and proponents to be anywhere from $1.2 billion to $2 billion annually — would be earmarked for education or transportation, albeit subject to appropriation, or legislative decision-making.

That means the Legislature will ultimately decide where the money flows, be it to road projects, the MBTA, or local school funding within the amendment’s broad confines. The wording, critics argue, also leaves no guarantee spending on education or transportation would actually increase because lawmakers could simply shift other, existing revenue elsewhere.

Advertisement

“This amendment is fatally flawed,” Cence said at another point Friday. “It captures too many people in the middle class. It’s going to keep doing so for generations because it’s a constitutional amendment.”

Farnitano, citing the Tufts analysis, rejected that: In 2019, just 0.6 percent of households in Massachusetts reported incomes of more than $1 million, according to the report.

“Less than seven in every thousand people in our state,” he said, “who have been the most successful, made the most money, benefitted the most from our economy should pay a little bit more.”

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.