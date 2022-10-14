One day at Providence Police: 6 guns, 12 kilos of fentanyl, 2.5K grams cocaine, and $230K cash

Other narcotics detectives and inspectors from the US Postal Service seized two kilos of cocaine packaged with children’s toys in a package at the Corliss Park Station post office.

Over the next several hours, all across the city, the day got more interesting.

PROVIDENCE — Sunrise on Wednesday began with new narcotics detectives raiding an apartment in a rough area of Smith Hill, where a man believed to be dealing cocaine was living. The detectives arrested the man and seized drugs, three guns, and $9,000 cash — even as potential customers were stopping by.

In the Hartford neighborhood, detectives in the intelligence bureau, with Massachusetts State Police and the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office, arrested a “large-scale” dealer of fentanyl. The dealer was moving the drug through Providence and into Massachusetts, especially Fall River, where he could get a better price, said Captain Roger Aspinall. They found three guns and $229,810 cash at 35 Horace St., and 11 kilos of fentanyl and 141 grams of cocaine at a house at 84 Merino St. The drugs were so potent that Officer David Impagliazzo had to give Narcan to Vader, his drug-sniffing K-9.

Vader, a drug-sniffing K-9 for the Providence Police, needed Narcan during a search for fentanyl at a house in the Hartford neighborhood. Amanda Milkovits

Meanwhile in the city’s South Side, two officers in the violent crime task force stopped a car, and arrested a man from Worcester, Mass., who had a sealed package of a kilo of fentanyl.

That was one day, four arrests, two cars, six guns, 12 kilos of fentanyl, more than 2,500 grams of cocaine, and $238,981 cash, all within a few hours across the city. None of the four incidents were related, except for their impact on the flow of narcotics into the city. “We are saving lives,” Sergreant Andres Perez said of the drug seizures.

The firearms, which included one gun stolen from Connecticut, add to the tally of 250 guns seized by Providence police this year, a record.

Providence Police Major David Lapatin and Captain Roger Aspinall discuss four significant drug and gun arrests on Wednesday. Amanda Milkovits

“This is incredible work. This is one of the main reasons our crime statistics are so low,” Major David Lapatin said during a press conference Friday at the Providence Public Safety Complex, where the guns and stack of cash were displayed.

Calvin B. Mitchell, whose second-floor apartment on Smith Hill was raided at sunrise, was charged with nine drug and firearm felonies. He has a criminal record that includes drugs, assault, and obtaining money under false pretenses going back to 2004. He was arraigned at District Court Thursday on the new charges and ordered held without bail.

Michael Nelson, 60, who police say was picking up the cocaine package at the post office, was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of an ounce to a kilo. Nelson, whose criminal record goes back to the late 1980s, was also ordered held without bail at his arraignment Thursday.

Yansilis Grullon, 43, who was suspected of being a large-scale fentanyl dealer, was charged with multiple felony drug and gun charges. He was also ordered held without bail at his arraignment Thursday.

Roberto Delossantos, 21, of Worcester, who was arrested after the car stop, was arraigned Thursday on two felony drug charges and ordered held without bail.

“That was two days ago. We’re out on a search [warrant] now,” Lapatin said. “We don’t stop.”





