Pembroke woman, 22, dies after tree falls on her vehicle in Tennessee storm

A Massachusetts woman was killed Wednesday in Tennessee when a tree fell on her vehicle while she was driving in a storm, authorities said.
Laurel Flaherty, 22, of Pembroke, was driving a 2018 Nissan Rogue on Old Natchez Trace in Williamson County when a large tree fell from the left side of the road on top of the vehicle, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Flaherty had graduated from Belmont University in Nashville in May with a bachelor’s degree in social work and was enrolled as a first year law student at the Belmont University College of Law.
Belmont University President Greg Jones said the university community was “devastated” by the news of her death.
“We are all devastated by today’s news, and we have reached out to her family, faculty and classmates to offer our support and deepest condolences. In addition, support services and resources are being made available for our campus community,” Jones said in a statement.
“I am again reminded of Psalm 24:18: ‘The Lord is near to the brokenhearted and saves the crushed in spirit.’ Our prayers today are with Laurel’s family and all who knew and loved her.”
