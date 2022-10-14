‘Person of interest’ in slaying of N.H. couple was investigated in fatal stabbing four years ago

Calling Clegg “highly dangerous,” authorities in South Burlington, Vt., identified him as a suspect in the slaying of Stephen Reid, 67, and Djeswende Reid, 66, who were found dead on April 21 on a trail near their home in Concord, N.H.

Logan L. Clegg is being held by authorities in Vermont for violating probation in Utah for breaking into a gun store in Logan City with a pry bar and then smashing display cases to steal two handguns, according to police reports from multiple agencies.

The 26-year-old transient who was named a “person of interest” in the killing of a retired New Hampshire couple in April had stabbed a man to death during a random encounter four years ago in Spokane, Wash., where authorities concluded he acted in self-defense, according to police reports.

Clegg was ordered held without bail Thursday. Authorities said he had bought a one-way ticket to Berlin, Germany, that would have departed Friday.

The couple was last seen leaving their apartment complex three days before their deaths. They were shot multiple times. New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella’s office confirmed that a person of interest is in custody in Vermont, but did not identify Clegg by name, and did not elaborate on the possible connection.

A spokesman for the office said Friday that the investigation is “active and ongoing.”

Joshua O’Hara, an attorney who was appointed to represent Clegg in Vermont, declined to comment.

Clegg, a native of Washington state who has been described as a drifter, living on the streets and in abandoned buildings, has had repeated run-ins with law enforcement. He was investigated for the May 17, 2018, stabbing of Corey A. Ward in Spokane, records show.

Ward and Clegg did not know each other prior to the stabbing. But according to a 198-page case file provided to the Globe by Ward’s mother, they encountered each other shortly before midnight that night, outside Ward’s apartment. Ward was looking out over the parking lot where his BMW was parked when Clegg walked by on his way to work at McDonald’s, according to an account Clegg gave authorities at the time. Ward and several neighbors had previously reported that people had been prowling around the building, and that Ward’s car had been broken into several times.

According to the police report, Clegg, then 22, told authorities that a man, later identified as Ward, “called me an asshole.” Clegg said he responded by “flipping him off and telling him he was mentally retarded.”

“I’ve never even seen that guy before,” Clegg told authorities.

According to the account Clegg gave police, the 233-pound Ward ran after him and caught up with him, challenging the smaller, 145-pound Clegg to a fight and then punching him.

“I figured that this is Spokane and people are all talk. I never would have thought that he would actually chase me down to fight,” Clegg told police. “He just came at me.”

Clegg said he was knocked to the ground by blows from Ward, who was 28. At that point, Clegg told police that he “grabbed a small knife that he was carrying in his pocket and held it in his hand. He decided that the only way he was not going to be seriously hurt was to start defending himself. This was when he started stabbing [Ward] with the knife,” according to police reports compiled by the primary investigator, Spokane Police Detective Brian Cestnik.

Clegg said he did not realize he was actually hitting Ward with the knife.

“It had no effect. It’s a small blade, so I didn’t think I was even hitting him,“ Clegg told police. He said that he had the knife in his right hand, and he was “hitting [Ward] anywhere I could while he continued to punch me. . . . He walked away just fine. I got up and ran in case he started to chase me again,” according to police reports.

Clegg said he made no effort to ask a neighbor to call 911 to help Ward because he needed to get to his job as an overnight janitor at McDonald’s. He said he did not think Ward was hurt, and did not think further of it because he viewed himself as the victim in the confrontation.

“He was the one who attacked me anyway,” Clegg told police, according to the reports.

However, investigators were told Ward screamed in pain and was bleeding heavily as he pleaded for help from neighbors, police said. A couple who spotted him lying on the ground as they drove by and first responders tried life-saving measures, but Ward was pronounced dead at the scene, his body left inside an ambulance while crime scene technicians documented the area, police wrote.

An autopsy by the medical examiner found that Ward had been stabbed at least 10 times, and that he suffered six additional slashes across his body.

Clegg went to work, where his manager noticed that his hand was cut and bleeding. She took him to a Spokane hospital for treatment. where police later found him and seized his knife.

Cestnik, the Spokane detective, wrote in November 2018 that he had “exhausted all investigative leads at this time. . . . There are no independent witnesses to the actual incident.”

In the case file, Cestnik referred to the Spokane prosecuting attorney’s office’s decision not to pursue charges against Clegg, citing his claims of self-defense.

“This matter is being declined as it does not meet prosecution standards,” prosecutors wrote, according to Cestnik. By the time Cestnick sought to tell Clegg in early 2019 that he would not be prosecuted, he wrote, he could not find him: Clegg had quit his job, and his phone number was not working.

Ward’s mother, Lisa A. Ward, said in an interview with the Globe on Friday that she is certain that Clegg and her son did not know each other and that she did not believe Clegg intended to end her son’s life.

However, she also believes her son was not the aggressor and said prosecutors and police were not as skeptical of Clegg’s account as they should have been, especially given the multiple stab wounds her son received, and given that Clegg left Spokane later that year.

“They’re saying, ‘Corey was the aggressor,’ ” said Lisa Ward. “My son was a lot of things. He was a hard-working kid, but when he wasn’t working, like for his job, he was as lazy as the day is long. He would have never come out of his apartment, run down two flights of stairs, just to start a fight. That’s not my son.”

Lisa Ward said that, on the day before he died, her son took took a paternity test and learned he had fathered a child with a woman with whom he had a previous relationship.

”He left a daughter that he never had the opportunity to meet,’' she said. “We became very, very involved in her life.”

The child, whose mother died last year, has since been adopted by Lisa Ward and her husband.

“We are now the parents to my son’s child,” she said. “I know 100 percent that this is what Corey wanted.”

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shelleymurph.