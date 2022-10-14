Reading series features the works of local poets

Plymouth has held up its end. Poetry The Art of Words offers readings with featured poets and an open mic on the second Sunday of each month, except for months with Monday holidays such as October, when the reading is bumped to the third Sunday. This month the reading will take place on Sunday, Oct. 16, at the series’ new home at the Books & Sundry bookstore, located at 150 Water St., beginning at 10 a.m.

Poetry The Art of Words, a monthly poetry reading series, has been running nonstop in person or on Zoom for more than 15 years, with the exception of a few months during the COVID period. Miriam O’Neal, its host and administrator, said the series was the brainchild of the late Plymouth resident Mike Amado and Jack Scully of Boston, and grew from Amado’s vision of a poetry trail that would stretch along the South Shore from Boston to Plymouth.

Plymouth poet Miriam O'Neal is the host and administrator for the Poetry The Art of Words reading series. A reading will take place at Books & Sundry in Plymouth on Sunday, Oct. 16.

O’Neal, a Plymouth poet and retired UMass Dartmouth professor, has published four collections of poetry. Her 2020 collection “The Body Dialogues” was nominated for a Massachusetts Center for the Book Award, and her other collections have received various recognitions.

O’Neal said Amado first took his vision for a local reading series to the annual “Plymouth Art Show” when the art festival was held outdoors in Plymouth Center. The series later moved into The Plymouth Center for the Arts, on North Street, and then to the Plymouth Public Library.

“We’re back,” O’Neal said. “I did a lot of e-mailing and Facebooking and getting the word out to build back the audience” after the disruptions of the COVID period and recent site move from Plymouth library because of a funding cut.

Plymouth poet Tzynya Pinchback will be a featured reader at the Poetry the Art of Words reading at Books & Sundry in Plymouth on Sunday, Oct. 16.

“It was nice to see the people who have been with us” return to the series at Books & Sundry, she said. She described bookstore owner Glenda Richards as “a fabulous owner and curator of books,” O’Neal said.

This month’s featured poets are Tzynya Pinchback of Plymouth and Steven Haven of Hingham. Pinchback describes herself as “a disabled mermaid writing the Black woman body in nature, in illness, and in joy as a deliberate act.” She has published two books, was a finalist for the role of the town’s poet laureate, and is participating in “Writing the Land,” a project connecting writers to conservation lands in the Northeast.

Pinchback said the Plymouth series was “the first reading series I attended after moving to Massachusetts almost a decade ago. And this will be my first time returning since the start of the pandemic.” She described herself as “excited to be in the company of friends and neighbors.”

Haven has published three poetry collections with a new one, titled “The Flight from Meaning,” scheduled for release next year. A previous volume, “The Last Sacred Place in North America,” won the 2010 award for a poetry collection from publisher New American Press. A five-time winner of Ohio Arts Council of Individual Artist grants, he is professor of literature and creative writing at Lesley University in Cambridge.

“They will make a great team,” O’Neal said of the featured readers.

A few other steps on a putative poetry trail have emerged in recent years. Beginning in 2017, the Brockton Public Library has hosted a poetry series titled “Everyone Has A Voice,” with readings scheduled for every third Saturday of the month. Under library director Paul Engle, the series consists of both established poets, student poets from the local schools and colleges, and an open mic.

The Brockton Library poetry calendar includes a program on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 2 p.m., in the library teen room featuring Hannah Baptiste, a freshman at Suffolk University and the Brockton Youth Poet Laureate, described by the library as a “spoken word” poet. The program also features Ayanna Blake, a Brockton High School senior who is the creator of the student-run organization “Spark Brockton” program, responsible for local events and community service projects such as toy drives and afterschool programs.

Brockton’s poet laureate Philip Hasouris has also organized special readings this year including “Voices of Diversity — Voices of America” to take place on Nov. 5, beginning at 5:30 p.m., on the main floor of the library at 304 Main St. The program consists of poems read in native languages other than English, and then in English, by speakers of Cantonese, Cape Verdean, Greek, Haitian Creole, Hebrew, Spanish, Urdu, and Wampanoag.

The library will also host “Voices of Veterans,” a program that invites veterans to share their poetry, other written work, and visual art as an opportunity to tell their stories. The event will be held on Nov. 12, at 2 p.m. at the library’s Driscoll Art Gallery.

“We understand that for some this may be a hurdle too emotional to overcome and share their voice,” Hasouris said. “Therefore we will have readers on hand to be a voice for them. If they wish they can stand with the reader as they present the veteran’s story or remain in the audience.”

Weymouth has recently joined the South Shore poetry trail, offering readings at Open Door Center for the Arts, located at 65 Washington St., arranged by poet Gloria Monaghan of Braintree. A Wentworth Institute of Technology professor and the author of five books of poetry with a sixth book on the way, Monaghan’s work has twice been nominated for the Pushcart Prize, a prestigious award for work published by journals, and for the Massachusetts Book Award, a statewide program.

The venue’s upcoming dates for poetry readings are Nov. 5 and Dec. 10. The featured poets for the November reading are Laurel Kornhiser, an English professor at Quincy College, prose writer, and author of a poetry chapbook entitled “Stubborn Dragonflies”; and Andrew K. Peterson of Boston, the author of five poetry books and an organizer of the 2017 Boston Poetry Marathon.

Readings at Open Door Center for the Arts are free and open to the public.

Robert Knox can be reached at rc.knox2@gmail.com.